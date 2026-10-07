Discovery of ‘how and why’ homochirality emerges receives 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Molecules such as amino acids exist as two mirrored variants that are each other’s image, but living organisms contain only one of these mirror images. The “how and why” chemical asymmetry spontaneously arises was a long-standing mystery to chemists, but Kagan and Soai cracked the code—and yes, it involves optical effects.

Chemists wanted to create only one of these mirrored images, because it’s desired when developing molecules that go into pharmaceuticals—life’s chemistry is homochiral, a.k.a. same-handed.

In 1986, Kagan discovered how to manipulate chemical reactions to create a greater excess of one mirror image. And in 2003, Soai designed a homochiral chemical reaction in which only one of the two possible mirror images was formed. This feat was a first outside of life itself.

The duo’s discovery of how and why homochirality emerges—and making chemistry choose a mirror image—helps chemists develop better pharmaceuticals today.