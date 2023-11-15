  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Webinars
  • White Papers
  • Buyer's Guide
  • PhotonicsNXT
  • Get Published!

    • Top Stories

    (Courtesy of Tian Xia and Irina V. Larina, Baylor College of Medicine)
    Bio&Life Sciences

    OCT-based approach examines human physiology

    Justine Murphy
    Nov. 21, 2023
    A unique imaging technique could provide a deeper understanding of human physiological processes such as the female reproductive system.

    Recommended

    SPIE
    SPIE PRISM AWARDS 2024
    Photo 66529240 © Iuliia Kvasha | Dreamstime.com
    Dreamstime Xxl 66529240
    (Image credit: Jenny Witt/MPSD)
    Lasers & Sources

    Narrowband tunable terahertz lasers may transform materials research and technology

    Sally Cole Johnson
    Nov. 20, 2023
    Coverage within the 1- to 20-THz spectral region will enable exploration of a new class of physical phenomena: controlling materials’ functionality via light.
    (Image credit: F. Guo et al. [2])
    Detectors & Imaging

    Seeing AR through the eyes of a shipmaster

    Vittorio Lippay
    Nov. 15, 2023
    Research reveals the capabilities high-end systems must have to meet users’ needs within the complex marine environment.
    First Light Imaging
    Detectors & Imaging

    Drone-enabled solution to PV inspection

    Peter Fretty
    Nov. 10, 2023
    Combining a line laser, SWIR camera, and drone technology provides PV plant operators with a contactless solution to improve their ongoing inspection processes.

    Photo 5745073 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
    Dreamstime Xxl 5745073
    Photo 39551803 © Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com
    Dreamstime Xxl 39551803

    Photo 51139425 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
    Dreamstime Xxl 51139425
    Photo 156892163 | Ai © Kanawat | Dreamstime.com
    Dreamstime Xxl 156892163

    Featured Media

    Optics for AR/VR/MR: Unlocking the Boundaries of Perception
    Imaging systems

    Optics for AR/VR/MR: Unlocking the Boundaries of Perception

    Avantier Inc
    Nov. 20, 2023
    Avantier, a leading innovator in AR/VR/MR optics, is shaping the trajectory of the global augmented, virtual, and mixed reality landscape. In this video, we delve into the intricacies...
    Home

    Video: November 17, 2023 Photonics Hot List

    Justine Murphy
    Nov. 17, 2023
    In this episode, we cover a solar device that makes dirty water clean, dual-frequency combs that hit record speeds, and how quantum light can 'hear' sounds in molecules.
    Photonics Hot List: November 10, 2023
    Home

    Video: November 10, 2023 Photonics Hot List

    Justine Murphy
    Nov. 10, 2023
    In this episode, we cover a new microscope that rapidly detects viruses, solar cell inspection with photoluminescence, and how optical coherence tomography (OCT) can study the...

    Leadership in Lasers and Photonics

    Welcome to Laser Focus World's Leadership in Lasers and Photonics program.

    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    View All Companies >