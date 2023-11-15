Subscribe
Photo 208695395 © Iryna Drozd | Dreamstime.com
LFW Staff
Nov. 15, 2023
(Image credit: NIST)
National Photonics Initiative advocates for quantum funding legislation
LFW Staff
Nov. 10, 2023
(Courtesy of Tian Xia and Irina V. Larina, Baylor College of Medicine)
OCT-based approach examines human physiology
Justine Murphy
Nov. 21, 2023
A unique imaging technique could provide a deeper understanding of human physiological processes such as the female reproductive system.
Executive Forum
SPIE Announces Prism Finalists
LFW Staff
Nov. 8, 2023
Photo 66529240 © Iuliia Kvasha | Dreamstime.com
When business and geopolitical worlds collide
Patricia Panchak
Nov. 3, 2023
Photo 193216322 | Business Challenge © Designer491 | Dreamstime.com
The top four business challenges facing today’s photonic integrated circuit (PIC) market
Jose Pozo
Oct. 31, 2023
Photo 51486060 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
Photonics Business Moves: October 27, 2023
Lee Dubay
Oct. 27, 2023
Navy asks Raytheon to prepare ramping-up production of AIM-9X air-to-air infrared-guided aircraft missile
John Keller
Oct. 25, 2023
(Image credit: Jenny Witt/MPSD)
Narrowband tunable terahertz lasers may transform materials research and technology
Sally Cole Johnson
Nov. 20, 2023
Coverage within the 1- to 20-THz spectral region will enable exploration of a new class of physical phenomena: controlling materials’ functionality via light.
(Image credit: F. Guo et al. [2])
Seeing AR through the eyes of a shipmaster
Vittorio Lippay
Nov. 15, 2023
Research reveals the capabilities high-end systems must have to meet users’ needs within the complex marine environment.
First Light Imaging
Drone-enabled solution to PV inspection
Peter Fretty
Nov. 10, 2023
Combining a line laser, SWIR camera, and drone technology provides PV plant operators with a contactless solution to improve their ongoing inspection processes.
Design for Manufacturing Case Study – Medical Device Application for AR Headsets
Shanghai Optics Inc
Jan. 23, 2023
Is a DIY Microscope for you?
Mad City Labs Inc
Sept. 14, 2020
Understanding virus mechanisms – one particle at a time
Mad City Labs Inc
Sept. 14, 2020
(Photo credit: Dr Giovanni Bressan, Senior Research Associate at UEA)
Quantum light can ‘see’ quantum sound within molecules
Sally Cole Johnson
Nov. 8, 2023
Encoding quantum information in states of light
Nathanaël Cottet
Nov. 7, 2023
How AI and other microscopy advances answer complex life science questions
Luciano Lucas
Nov. 7, 2023
(Photo credit: Werner Slocum/NREL)
Photoluminescence imaging tool inspects solar cells for invisible damage
Sally Cole Johnson
Nov. 2, 2023
(Photo credit: Stephan Spangenberg)
Optoacoustics unveils thermodynamic surprise: Negative pressure within liquids
Sally Cole Johnson
Oct. 31, 2023
(Courtesy of Grégory Moille, Joint Quantum Institute, NIST/University of Maryland)
What happens when you throw a weak laser into a frequency comb?
Justine Murphy
Oct. 20, 2023
(Courtesy of Civan Lasers)
Lasers & Sources
Brighter, bolder, world-record-breaking laser signals a paradigm shift
Justine Murphy
Oct. 19, 2023
Determining Density of H2O2 Using Absorption Spectroscopy in Plasma Jets
Wavelength Electronics Inc
Nov. 17, 2023
Machine vision light features internal self-triggering LEDs
LFW Staff
Nov. 13, 2023
VCSEL array boards available in standard 680, 850, and 940 nm wavelengths
LFW Staff
Nov. 7, 2023
Good vibrations with scattering of monochromatic light
Chroma Technology Corp
Nov. 6, 2023
Mid-IR quantum-cascade laser offers wavenumber sweeps
LFW Staff
Nov. 4, 2023
(Courtesy of Jinyang Liang, INRS)
DRUM offers low-cost, ultrahigh-speed imaging
Justine Murphy
Oct. 5, 2023
10GigE line scan camera is GigE Vision- and GenICam-compliant
LFW Staff
Nov. 19, 2023
Microspectrophotometer is configurable with Raman spectroscopy
LFW Staff
Nov. 17, 2023
LWIR microthermal camera module suits fire detection
LFW Staff
Nov. 16, 2023
Event timer and TCSPC unit features selectable trigger method
LFW Staff
Nov. 14, 2023
Unleashing AI data center growth through optics
Erman Timurdogan
Nov. 6, 2023
Large-diameter mirror mounts suited for stability-critical applications
LFW Staff
Nov. 10, 2023
(Image credit: Kyoko Kitamura)
Optics
Photonic crystal lattice distortion produces pseudogravity effects
Sally Cole Johnson
Oct. 30, 2023
Telecentric lenses offer magnification from 0.200x to 1.000x
LFW Staff
Oct. 24, 2023
(Image credit: Qunnect)
Say hello to quantum networking startup Qunnect
LFW Staff
Oct. 23, 2023
(Courtesy of MKS Newport)
Building precision, accuracy, and speed into the analytical instruments used in health and life science
Robert Bourdelais
Oct. 16, 2023
Spectral detector enables fast spectral FLIM data acquisition
LFW Staff
Nov. 9, 2023
Developing successful optical coherence tomography systems for ophthalmology and dermatology
Rebecca Charboneau
Oct. 13, 2023
(Courtesy of Gowerlabs)
Using near-infrared spectroscopy to help unravel the mysteries of dementia
Justine Murphy
Sept. 29, 2023
Tabletop workstations feature vented hoods
LFW Staff
Sept. 26, 2023
(Image credit: Welding Alloys)
How technology is revolutionizing the welding industry
Guillaume Roeckel
Nov. 9, 2023
Yaw and pitch series stages have use in laser processing applications
LFW Staff
Nov. 15, 2023
Thermoplastic polyurethane has use in laser sintering
LFW Staff
Nov. 8, 2023
High-brightness laser engines have use in precious-metals welding and cutting
LFW Staff
Oct. 26, 2023
Robot cell allows standard metal 3D printing
LFW Staff
Oct. 25, 2023
(Courtesy of PhotonDelta)
Ewit Roos to leave PhotonDelta, join PhotonVentures
John Dexheimer
Oct. 24, 2023
Photo 5745073 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
Breathless: Time for big business to clear the air
Mark Naples
Oct. 17, 2023
Photo 39551803 © Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com
Photonics Business Moves: October 13, 2023
Lee Dubay
Oct. 13, 2023
Photo 51139425 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
Making photonics more visible
Patricia Panchak
Oct. 11, 2023
Photo 156892163 | Ai © Kanawat | Dreamstime.com
Three steps to meeting photonic device demands in today’s market
Jose Pozo
Oct. 10, 2023
(Image credit: MicroCare)
Clean fiber optics are critical for laser performance and to prevent damage
Rick Hoffman
Nov. 3, 2023
One-component epoxy offers tensile strength of 7000-8000 psi
LFW Staff
Nov. 22, 2023
(Courtesy of JJ Coello-Bravo)
Laser spectrometry method reveals the chemistry of volcanic magma
Justine Murphy
Oct. 11, 2023
Optics for AR/VR/MR: Unlocking the Boundaries of Perception
Avantier Inc
Nov. 20, 2023
Avantier, a leading innovator in AR/VR/MR optics, is shaping the trajectory of the global augmented, virtual, and mixed reality landscape. In this video, we delve into the intricacies...
Video: November 17, 2023 Photonics Hot List
Justine Murphy
Nov. 17, 2023
In this episode, we cover a solar device that makes dirty water clean, dual-frequency combs that hit record speeds, and how quantum light can 'hear' sounds in molecules.
Video: November 10, 2023 Photonics Hot List
Justine Murphy
Nov. 10, 2023
In this episode, we cover a new microscope that rapidly detects viruses, solar cell inspection with photoluminescence, and how optical coherence tomography (OCT) can study the...
