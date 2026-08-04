Skip to main content
Global coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and innovations
Lasers/Sources
Optics
Quantum
Test/Measurement
Buyers' Guide
Sections
Lasers/Sources
Optics
Quantum
Test/Measurement
Buyers' Guide
Laser Processing
Bio & Life Sciences
Detectors/Imaging
Executive Forum
Special
2027 Innovators Awards
Issue Archive
Newsletter Archive
Webinars
White Papers
Events
Videos
Podcast
Contact
Contact Us
Get Published
Advertise
Subscribe Now!
Affiliated Brands
DATA CENTER FRONTIER
LIGHTWAVE
VISION SYSTEMS DESIGN
ELECTRONIC DESIGN
Follow us on
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Laser-Focus-World/126899915297
https://www.instagram.com/laser.focus.world
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/laser-focus-world
https://youtube.com/laserfocusworld
Credit: Vexlum
Quantum
Meet quantum laser company Vexlum and its CEO Jussi-Pekka Penttinen
Vexlum’s CEO and Cofounder Jussi-Pekka Penttinen shares how the Finnish company differentiates itself, why they’re expanding operations into the U.K., and three intriguing trends...
© Endeavor Business Media
Lasers & Sources
PODCAST: Meet Jerome Paye, CEO of TAU Systems
Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
© Endeavor Business Media
Executive Forum
Don’t miss your shot to enter LFW’s annual Innovators Awards
Credit: Marcus Albrechtsen/Niels Bohr Institute
Quantum
Quantum dots learn to speak telecom: 40 million single photons per second at 1300 nm
Credit: ESA
Optics
High-performance electro-optic modulators enable laser metrology onboard LISA space mission
Trending
Quantum dots learn to speak telecom: 40 million single photons per second at 1300 nm
Meet quantum laser company Vexlum and its CEO Jussi-Pekka Penttinen
Multimode squeezed light a key to scalable quantum technologies?
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates
Sign Up
Learning Resources
Sponsored
Selecting the Right Galvano Scanners and Precision DC Motors
Optimize optical system performance with the right motion technologies. Learn how to select galvo scanners, DC motors, and piezo motors to improve speed, precision, and reliability...
Sept. 10, 2026
Sponsored
Manufacturing Considerations for Tolerancing Aspheres
Designing an asphere? Learn the manufacturing-critical tolerances — irregularity, MSF errors, slope specification, clear aperture, and center thickness — that keep your design...
Aug. 4, 2026
Sponsored
Mastering Intra-Pair Skew for Reliable High-Speed Design
As AI and data rates push high-speed interfaces to new limits, even tiny timing mismatches can cause signal degradation and bit errors. Learn how to evaluate, measure, and manage...
Aug. 4, 2026
Sponsored
Meta-optics designed for compact imaging and sensing
This presentation explores how metasurfaces and metalenses are transforming optical systems by replacing bulky lenses with ultrathin, multifunctional surfaces, enabling new capabilities...
Aug. 27, 2026
Podcast
View More
Lasers/Sources
View More
Credit: Lidrotec
Laser Processing
Laser processing: Powering next-gen semiconductors
Laser processing is becoming a fundamental semiconductor manufacturing technology rather than a specialized fabrication tool.
July 29, 2026
Lasers & Sources
Break the peak-power wall: Long-lifetime gain media redefine efficient high-energy lasers
Long upper-state lifetimes of thulium-hosted crystals offer bypass of prohibitive diode infrastructure costs that bottleneck low-repetition-rate, multi-joule laser architectures...
July 28, 2026
Credit: MPL
Quantum
Multimode squeezed light a key to scalable quantum technologies?
By first amplifying squeezed light with a multimode optical parametric amplifier, researchers increase its signal without adding noise—and enable simultaneous measurement of many...
July 27, 2026
© Endeavor Business Media
Executive Forum
PODCAST | Expert Insights: Photonics & AI
Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast kicks off a monthly series that will examine specific topics via the perspectives of industry experts.
July 21, 2026
Optics
View More
Credit: John Dexheimer
Executive Forum
Can the U.S. and China really ‘wall off’ AI?
The U.S. and China may be battling for artificial intelligence (AI) leadership, but the photonics supply chain underneath this competition remains remarkably intertwined.
July 30, 2026
Credit: Yiming Gong
Quantum
Quantum interference control via directional photocurrent?
University of Michigan researchers use phase- and polarization-controlled two-color laser fields to generate a photocurrent within a semiconductor and control the direction in...
July 20, 2026
Credit: Surrey NanoSystems
Optics
Can an ultrablack coating help reduce satellite brightness?
Yes—a study by University of Surrey researchers shows Vantablack 310 and other simple material choices can make a real difference in dialing down satellite brightness to reduce...
July 20, 2026
© Endeavor Business Media
Optics
PODCAST: Meet Maurice Steinman, Lightelligence
Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast features Maurice Steinman, senior VP and general manager of the U.S. division of Lightelligence.
July 14, 2026
Quantum
View More
© Endeavor Business Media
Quantum
PODCAST | Light News: Quantum Edition
Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast features our Light News roundup of what's happening in the quantum sector.
July 28, 2026
Quantum
Quantum computing moves from physics problem to manufacturing problem
Building qubits is one thing, making them at scale is another thing entirely.
July 17, 2026
Credit: Thomas Walker
Quantum
Milestone reached on path to large-scale quantum sensors
Physicists build the first interferometers with the specific atom and transition needed for long-baseline sensors.
July 16, 2026
Lasers & Sources
Optical frequency combs: Spectral purity transfer
Primer: Fundamentals of ultralow-noise frequency comb technology and how to transfer spectral purity without degradation across broad optical bandwidths.
July 1, 2026
Test/Measurement
View More
Credit: STMicroelectronics
Test & Measurement
High-resolution direct time-of-flight LiDAR brings spatial intelligence to edge AI
Advanced LiDAR modules can simultaneously deliver multiple data streams, including depth maps, infrared imagery, reflectance information, ambient light measurements, and confidence...
July 20, 2026
Credit: Ommatidia LiDAR
Optics
Photonic integrated circuits enable massively parallel laser radar
Photonic integrated circuits enable a measurement architecture that turns parallel optical sensing into a usable engineering tool with faster setup, broader spatial awareness,...
July 14, 2026
© Endeavor Business Media
Resources
PODCAST: July 7, 2026 Light News
Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast features our Light News photonics news roundup for July 7, 2026.
July 7, 2026
Optics
‘Reality-infused’ neural networks may revolutionize design of nanophotonics
A deep neural network that learns from large-scale experimental optical data—rather than repeated electromagnetic simulations—can rapidly predict device performance, explore large...
June 25, 2026
Detectors/Imaging
View More
Credit: Viktor Gruev, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Bio&Life Sciences
Bioinspired imaging system takes notes from shrimp
Scientists are now harnessing one of the most sophisticated visual systems in nature—the mantis shrimp—with the goal of making cancer surgery more effective via more thorough ...
July 29, 2026
Credit: F. Kamphues, ESO/M. Kornmesse
Optics
How many satellites and mirrors lighting up the night sky is too many for astronomy?
Study shows no more than a total of 100,000 faint satellites—below naked eye visibility—can orbit Earth without damaging our ability to observe the night sky with modern telescopes...
July 7, 2026
Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory/NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA
Detectors & Imaging
NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory begins capturing a ‘movie’ of the cosmos
Rubin’s 10-Year Legacy Survey of Space and Time will scan the night skies to create a time-lapse record of the Universe.
June 30, 2026
Credit: Cirrus Logic
Detectors & Imaging
Time to rethink analog front-end architecture for modern industrial imaging systems
As systems continue to scale in speed, density, and level of integration, future gains in imaging performance will be a result of architectural decisions as much as advances in...
June 25, 2026
Executive Forum
View More
Credit: Optalysys
Optics
Can light solve AI’s energy bottleneck?
June 3, 2026
Credit: Lightelligence
Optics
Optical solutions address performance demands across computing landscape
May 25, 2026
© Endeavor Business Media
Executive Forum
PODCAST | Industry Insight: Eye on Finance
Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
May 19, 2026
© Endeavor Business Media
Optics
PODCAST: Meet Yvain Thonnart, CEA-List
Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
May 12, 2026
Magazine
View More
Volume 62, Issue 04
Subscribe
Digital
Edition
Archives