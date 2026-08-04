Credit: Vexlum
Vexlum’s CEO Jussi-Pekka Penttinen (left) and Stefan Truppe, managing director of the company’s new U.K. R&D lab.
Vexlum’s CEO and Cofounder Jussi-Pekka Penttinen shares how the Finnish company differentiates itself, why they’re expanding operations into the U.K., and three intriguing trends...
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Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
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Credit: Marcus Albrechtsen/Niels Bohr Institute
Illustration of the telecom single-photon device. A resonant pulsed laser (top left) excites a single quantum dot embedded within a photonic-crystal waveguide, and the dot emits telecom-wavelength photons one at a time into the on-chip circuit. Gold contacts apply the bias that stabilizes the dot's charge environment.
Credit: ESA
FIGURE 1. LISA will use three spacecraft separated by ~2.5 million kilometers to exchange laser beams and detect low-frequency gravitational waves.
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Optimize optical system performance with the right motion technologies. Learn how to select galvo scanners, DC motors, and piezo motors to improve speed, precision, and reliability...
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As AI and data rates push high-speed interfaces to new limits, even tiny timing mismatches can cause signal degradation and bit errors. Learn how to evaluate, measure, and manage...
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This presentation explores how metasurfaces and metalenses are transforming optical systems by replacing bulky lenses with ultrathin, multifunctional surfaces, enabling new capabilities...
Aug. 27, 2026

Podcast

Lasers/Sources

Credit: Lidrotec
FIGURE 1. Schematic of the LidroCUT process.
Laser processing is becoming a fundamental semiconductor manufacturing technology rather than a specialized fabrication tool.
July 29, 2026
Peak-power wall.
Long upper-state lifetimes of thulium-hosted crystals offer bypass of prohibitive diode infrastructure costs that bottleneck low-repetition-rate, multi-joule laser architectures...
July 28, 2026
Credit: MPL
This shot shows the group’s highly broadband and bright optical parametric amplifier in action.
By first amplifying squeezed light with a multimode optical parametric amplifier, researchers increase its signal without adding noise—and enable simultaneous measurement of many...
July 27, 2026
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Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast kicks off a monthly series that will examine specific topics via the perspectives of industry experts.
July 21, 2026

Optics

Credit: John Dexheimer
Investors have been rewarded and appear optimistic about continued growth.
The U.S. and China may be battling for artificial intelligence (AI) leadership, but the photonics supply chain underneath this competition remains remarkably intertwined.
July 30, 2026
Credit: Yiming Gong
Schematic comparison of carrier injection through a) 1 + 2 and b) 2 + 3 quantum interference within a semiconductor. The higher-order 2 + 3 process concentrates carriers into a narrower range of momentum-space directions and produces a more directional photocurrent.
University of Michigan researchers use phase- and polarization-controlled two-color laser fields to generate a photocurrent within a semiconductor and control the direction in...
July 20, 2026
Credit: Surrey NanoSystems
Two identical bronze casts—one is coated with Vantablack 310.
Yes—a study by University of Surrey researchers shows Vantablack 310 and other simple material choices can make a real difference in dialing down satellite brightness to reduce...
July 20, 2026
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Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast features Maurice Steinman, senior VP and general manager of the U.S. division of Lightelligence.
July 14, 2026

Quantum

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Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast features our Light News roundup of what's happening in the quantum sector.
July 28, 2026
The different architectures of quantum computers.
Building qubits is one thing, making them at scale is another thing entirely.
July 17, 2026
Credit: Thomas Walker
To build a quantum sensor, light must be prepared in a carefully controlled state where its frequency, polarization, and intensity are well controlled. The polarization of blue light is altered before it’s used to cool the atoms to near absolute zero.
Physicists build the first interferometers with the specific atom and transition needed for long-baseline sensors.
July 16, 2026
FIGURE 1. Top: An OFC generated by a modelocked laser. Bottom: A periodic pulse train in the time domain corresponds to a series of discrete frequencies in the frequency domain. The frequency comb is shifted in frequency space by a carrier-envelope offset frequency fceo, which arises from the carrier envelope phase slip Δφ between successive pulses. Apart from this offset, the comb consists of equally spaced spectral lines separated by the repetition rate frep.
Primer: Fundamentals of ultralow-noise frequency comb technology and how to transfer spectral purity without degradation across broad optical bandwidths.
July 1, 2026

Test/Measurement

Credit: STMicroelectronics
Combined multi-zone distance and infrared monitoring enhance flexibility to design powerful system features.
Advanced LiDAR modules can simultaneously deliver multiple data streams, including depth maps, infrared imagery, reflectance information, ambient light measurements, and confidence...
July 20, 2026
Credit: Ommatidia LiDAR
Ommatidia LiDAR’s Q2 laser radar deployed for noncontact field measurement.
Photonic integrated circuits enable a measurement architecture that turns parallel optical sensing into a usable engineering tool with faster setup, broader spatial awareness,...
July 14, 2026
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Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast
This episode of Following the Photons: A Photonics Podcast features our Light News photonics news roundup for July 7, 2026.
July 7, 2026
Working principle of the Fourier-optics-based angle-resolved imaging spectrometer.
A deep neural network that learns from large-scale experimental optical data—rather than repeated electromagnetic simulations—can rapidly predict device performance, explore large...
June 25, 2026

Detectors/Imaging

Credit: Viktor Gruev, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The camera, inspired by mantis shrimp vision, captures ultraviolet, near-infrared, and visible images using a single chip.
Scientists are now harnessing one of the most sophisticated visual systems in nature—the mantis shrimp—with the goal of making cancer surgery more effective via more thorough ...
July 29, 2026
Credit: F. Kamphues, ESO/M. Kornmesse
Satellites crossing the night sky above the northern Atacama Desert in Chile during an hour. It’s a stack of a time-lapse video taken on October 15, 2025, about two hours after sunset. Some streaks are caused by planes, easily identified by blinking-colored lights, but most trails are from satellites. In the foreground is the dome of ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope, the world’s largest optical/infrared telescope, currently under construction atop Cerro Armazones. Behind it are the lasers of ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Paranal Observatory, 22 km away.
Study shows no more than a total of 100,000 faint satellites—below naked eye visibility—can orbit Earth without damaging our ability to observe the night sky with modern telescopes...
July 7, 2026
Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory/NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA
Rubin’s 1.7-gigapixel image of a field of stars within the constellation Lupus gives us an unprecedented view of the Universe. Faint, glowing clouds spread across this image are galactic cirrus—clouds of interstellar gas and dust found in the foreground of the Milky Way.
Rubin’s 10-Year Legacy Survey of Space and Time will scan the night skies to create a time-lapse record of the Universe.
June 30, 2026
Credit: Cirrus Logic
Bringing signal conversion closer to the sensor unlocks new performance gains.
As systems continue to scale in speed, density, and level of integration, future gains in imaging performance will be a result of architectural decisions as much as advances in...
June 25, 2026