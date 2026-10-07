Photon Design halves runtime and improves precision in its HAROLD QD quantum-dot laser simulator

07 October 2026

Photon Design, a global leader in photonic simulation CAD software, has enhanced the performance of its recently released HAROLD QD simulation tool. Already the industry’s leading 3D quantum-dot laser simulator, the latest HAROLD QD release more than halves computation run time using only a standard workstation or laptop and no need of cloud processing. HAROLD QD’s faster, lower-cost simulations enable engineers to run more iterations within the same timeframe, producing precise results in line with field-tested, QD lasers. Its established integration with PICWave also enables dynamic, 3D circuit simulation, including gratings and extended cavities, for comprehensive, 3D laser modelling; a unique tool in the industry.

Dr Dominic Gallagher, CEO of Photon Design, said: “Quantum-dot lasers are vital to many next-generation and emerging applications, including enabling the shift to optical architectures in data centres, AI and HPC. They support silicon-based manufacturing while delivering high-temperature operation, strong modulation, improved data-transmission performance, low power consumption and increased reliability.”

“HAROLD QD uses an eight-band k·p energy-level model to simulate quantum-dot structures, sizes and distributions; calculate 3D stress and strain; generate gain and absorption spectra; and model thermal rollover, carrier diffusion, current spreading and hole burning. Integration with PICWave streamlines engineering workflows, supported by existing models for DFB gratings, ring resonators, lossless bends, tapers and directional couplers in wider PIC applications.”

In addition to simulating QD lasers, HAROLD can be used for MQW structures and silicon modulators. As part of Photon Design’s full design suite, engineers can go on to design components such as Mach–Zehnder modulators, tuneable filters, laser ring resonators, LiDAR beam steering and multi-junction VCSELs.

For more information about Photon Design Ltd contact:

[email protected]

www.photond.com