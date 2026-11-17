Photon Design has enabled nitride laser modelling within its industry-leading, photonic simulation, CAD software design flow. Nitride lasers are built using epitaxy layers of materials such as GaN, InGaN and AlGaN, to form quantum wells (QWs). Photon Design’s HAROLD tool is used to simulate the energy levels and gain spectra of the nitride laser. When imported into PICWave, dynamic, 3D circuit simulation is added to the design flow. A piezoelectric effect occurs within the quantum well layers of the laser, inducing electric fields, shifting carriers and impacting results. HAROLD now accounts for this piezoelectric effect to give even higher levels of accuracy.

Dr Dominic Gallagher, CEO of Photon Design, said: “Nitride lasers emit in the 400–500 nm blue spectrum and are used in many, new and emerging photonics applications, including industrial manufacturing, research, medicine, data storage and defence. The latest release of our long-established and proven HAROLD simulation tool enables a highly accurate, nitride laser design, with PICWave adding dynamic, 3D circuit simulation to the design flow. It allows for the piezoelectric effect, including the strain-induced polarisation fields, so designers can assess the effect of internal electric fields on optical output and performance.

“HAROLD simulations show a close match with experimental results, validating the simulation tool for both light–current (LI) and current–voltage (IV) curves and supporting analysis of overall light–current–voltage (LIV) characteristics.”

The HAROLD and PICWave integration can also be used to design directly modulated FP lasers, DFBs, and large-scale, tuneable circuit level devices. A standard workstation or laptop PC can be used for computational processing, with no cloud computing necessary.

For more information about Photon Design Ltd contact:

[email protected]

www.photond.com

Photon Design Ltd

34 Leopold Street

Oxford, OX4 1TW

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 1865 324990