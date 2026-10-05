ENCY Software and ESTUN Launch Technology Partnership for Integrated Robot Programming

05 Oct 2026

ENCY Software and ESTUN, one of the world's leading industrial robot manufacturers, have begun a technology partnership aimed at giving European users of ESTUN robots a smooth, fully integrated way to program and simulate their automation cells.

Two new ESTUN robots were delivered to ENCY Software's R&D center in Cyprus for integration and testing. The development team completed the integration work and developed the dedicated drivers and post-processors needed to drive these machines directly from ENCY. The joint development work also covered a convenient, end-to-end solution built specifically around the real-world manufacturing tasks that ESTUN robot users face across Europe — from machining, welding, grinding, polishing and deburring to additive processes, all in one natural workflow.

The first results are already available. Digital twins of ESTUN robots and cobots are live in the ENCY component library, complete with full simulation, and the first customer is already using ENCY to program an ESTUN robot in production.

For ESTUN, the collaboration with ENCY is part of a wider push into the European market, where demanding manufacturers expect robots to arrive with mature, easy-to-use programming software. ESTUN presented its European strategy and this partnership at the ENCY World Conference 2026, in a talk delivered by ESTUN's Marco Pecchinini.

“Europe is home to some of the world’s most demanding automation customers, and that is exactly why we are here,” said Dmitry Kapishnikov, Executive VP Europe and CEO Iberia at ESTUN. “To succeed in this market, strong hardware and advanced robot software must be supported by a broad ecosystem of specialized solutions. ENCY brings valuable expertise in offline programming, simulation and manufacturing software, complementing ESTUN’s existing capabilities and helping our customers integrate robots into their production processes more efficiently. This makes ENCY a strong partner as we continue to expand our global robotics business.”

“We have already developed post-processors and drivers for the core models in ESTUN’s cobot and industrial robot ranges,” said Andrei Kharatsidi, Director of ENCY Software. “With this technical foundation in place, we are ready to take our cooperation with ESTUN to the next level.”

The development and testing program at ENCY's R&D center in Cyprus has been completed, including validation on real ESTUN hardware. With digital twins live, drivers and post-processors completed, and the first customer already using ENCY in production, ENCY and ESTUN are laying the groundwork for a robust integrated offering for the European robotics market.

About ESTUN

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Nanjing, China, ESTUN is one of the world’s leading intelligent manufacturing and industrial robotics companies. With more than 200,000 robots installed worldwide, ESTUN offers a comprehensive range of industrial robots and cobots with payload capacities from 3 kg to 1,200 kg. The company continues to expand its international presence, with its own robot manufacturing facility in Wrocław, Poland, and local operations across Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Türkiye and other markets in Europe and beyond.