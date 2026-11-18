Sea More Possibilities. Join us in Limassol, Cyprus, June 14 to 18 for the ENCY 4.0 premiere and a say in what comes next.

What’s one feature you wish ENCY had? Until recently, you’d send us a request. Now we can ask you a different question: How would you build it?

With AI, our team can deliver as much in two months as we used to pack into an annual release of ENCY and ENCY Robot. The same coding tools are now in the hands of the people who program machines and robots every day.

If you use ENCY on the shop floor, you probably know an operation you’d like to automate. AI can help write the code, and the ENCY API gives you access to the calculation and graphics engines. Build an extension for your own shop or an app with its own interface. If other shops need it, you can sell it through the ENCY Extension Store. Bring an example to Limassol and talk it through with our developers.

· For an ENCY partner, one installation can open up a new line of business. A postprocessor and machine model you built for a local plant could help a dealer overseas commission the same machine. Share them through Digital Machine Center, then use ENCY Clouds to review a simulation together in a browser. Over lunch, ask dealers from other markets which machines their customers run. Someone at your table may already need what you’ve built. · For robot integrators, ENCY Hyper opens the door to a wider range of contracts, from tending a CNC machine to programming an entire assembly or welding cell. At ENCY World 2026, Stäubli and CNC Solutions took the stage together to show how they tackled robotic machining. Bring a project you’re still working on. You can dig into the details at a workshop and pick up the conversation on deck that evening.

We’ll meet at St Raphael Resort & Marina for five days by the Mediterranean, with Cypriot food, live music and... A regatta for first-time sailors: ten yachts, a coach on every crew, and time to get to know the people you might build something with next. Join us at ENCY World 2027: explore the agenda and choose your pass