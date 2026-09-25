ENCY Introduces Digital Machine Center: Over 800 Postprocessors and Machine Models Already Available

24 Sep 2026

Find a postprocessor to generate NC programs and a kinematic model of your machine for simulation, directly in ENCY. Digital Machine Center brings these resources into one catalog, helping CAM programmers and dealers find the right configuration and get to machining preparation sooner. Introduced in ENCY 3.0, Digital Machine Center (DMC) is accessible within the CAM system and through a web interface.

Search for postprocessors and machine schemas by machine or controller name. Filters for machine manufacturer, control manufacturer, machine type, and number of axes help narrow the results. Technical specifications in each listing let users assess whether a resource matches their machine configuration and identify any customization needed.

What’s Already in the Catalog

At the time of publication, DMC includes 596 machine schemas, 237 postprocessors, 6 NC-code interpreters, and 5 Digital Machine Kits.

Available machine models include the DMG MORI DMU 70 eVo, DN Solutions PUMA 2100 LSY, Mazak Integrex 200-3 S, Okuma GENOS L3000-e, Hurco VMX60SRTi, and Tormach 770MX. Haas machines are extensively represented, including configurations with different rotary tables.

The catalog covers specific machine configurations. For multiaxis machining, the machine name alone is not enough: kinematics, additional equipment, and the CNC control all matter. Each listing provides information to help match the resource to the equipment you are programming.

Individual Resources and Digital Machine Kits

A postprocessor generates NC programs for a specific machine and CNC control. A machine schema represents the machine’s kinematics for programming and motion simulation. An interpreter supports NC-code verification.A Digital Machine Kit combines a postprocessor and a machine schema in one package. Kits are already available for machines such as the DMG MORI DMU 80FD with Siemens SINUMERIK 840D and the Hwacheon Vesta 1000 with FANUC 0i-MD.

Users can find an individual resource or select a kit. If the required item is not yet available, DMC provides an option to submit a request. The catalog therefore supports both access to existing resources and requests for new ones.

A New Market for Dealer Expertise

ENCY Software is already building and expanding DMC. Dealers will also be able to publish their own work.

A future phase will enable dealers to sell their resources through the catalog to new users worldwide. This will give them a way to apply their expertise in postprocessor and machine model development beyond their existing customer base. Users, in turn, will gain access to a broader selection from specialists working with different equipment across different markets.

Access with Active Maintenance

Users with active maintenance receive full access to the entire DMC catalog. Those with trial licenses or licenses without active maintenance receive trial access to the content. Explore Digital Machine Center to find postprocessors, machine schemas, and kits for your equipment.