Leadership transition supports commercial growth and continued technology development



DALLAS, November 17, 2026 — Waviks, Inc., a developer of in situ tools for electron microscopy, today announced that Ben Wolf will become president and chief executive officer, while founder Dr. Tom Moore will become chief technology officer, effective November 17, 2026.



Wolf, currently vice president of operations, will lead the company’s strategy, operations, manufacturing, customer support and global business expansion. Moore, who has served as president, will focus on technology development, intellectual property and research collaborations supporting the company’s product portfolio, including the flagship Vesta™ laser platform.



“The Waviks team has spent more than a decade developing laser tools for electron microscopy and working closely with researchers to push the boundaries of scientific innovation,” said Wolf. “My focus is on continuing that innovative spirit, growing the Waviks team, and getting our technology into more labs while maintaining the responsive service and long-term support our customers expect.”



“Ben’s experience leading our operations makes him well placed to guide Waviks through its next stage of growth,” said Moore. “This transition will allow me to spend more time developing our technology and working directly with researchers to expand what Vesta can do.”



Cheryl Hartfield continues as vice president of product marketing and business development, working with Wolf and Moore on product direction and commercial strategy. Hartfield brings experience as an Omniprobe co-founder and from roles at Oxford Instruments and ZEISS.



About Waviks



Founded in 2013 and based in Dallas, Texas, Waviks develops in situ tools for scanning electron microscopes, focused ion beam systems and transmission electron microscopes. Its flagship product, the Vesta™ in situ laser platform, delivers controlled laser energy to the point where the electron beam meets the sample. Scientists and engineers use it to study how materials respond to heat and light as they develop new materials and improve processes. Depending on the system configuration, capabilities include localized heating, optical excitation and optical spectroscopies. Vesta is designed for a broad range of microscopes, including ultra-high-resolution TEM, FIB, SEM and tabletop SEM, and supports characterization, development and failure analysis in materials science and semiconductors.



Waviks also offers electron beam induced current (EBIC) measurement systems and custom sample holders, and develops Aether™ control software for its products. The team includes Texas Instruments and Omniprobe veterans with more than 70 years of combined experience. Application examples and supporting publications are available at www.waviks.com.



Media Contact

Cheryl Hartfield

Vice President of Product Marketing and Business Development

Waviks, Inc.

[email protected] | 214 269-7538