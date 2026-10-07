How Luxinar lasers optimize PCB depaneling for quality, throughput and process stability

PCB manufacturers and equipment builders need to separate individual boards from a panel cleanly, repeatedly and at production speed without damaging the board, components or solder joints. As PCB designs become thinner, denser, more highly populated, and more diverse in material, mechanical depaneling remains effective for many simple, cost-driven applications, but it can become limiting when mechanical stress, contamination, cutting width, or design flexibility matter. Laser depaneling has established itself as a precise, non-contact and low-stress alternative, particularly for high-density and miniaturized assemblies.

Luxinar offers a broad portfolio of CO₂, green and UV nanosecond and ultrashort-pulse laser sources for PCB depaneling. This allows equipment manufacturers to select the technology that best fits material, edge quality, thermal impact, throughput and cost requirements.

Short-pulse and ultrashort-pulse laser sources

The benefits of laser depaneling using short-pulse and ultrashort-pulse laser sources include:

Clean edges with minimal heat impact

High precision for miniaturized electronics

Contact-free processing → no mechanical stress

High flexibility → complex geometries and tight contours

Competitive cutting speeds for cost-efficient manufacturing

After the Blizz 532-40-V became Luxinar’s established green-laser solution for proven production platforms, the company developed new high-performance laser platforms for next-generation PCB depaneling.

From its Pulsecore® series, Luxinar provides the Vivio 532-55-V, a 532 nm nanosecond laser source enabling high throughput for advanced PCB depaneling, balancing edge quality, productivity and cost. In FR4 application tests, the Vivio 532-55-V achieved nearly 2.5 times faster processing speeds compared to a conventional 40 W green nanosecond laser.

The Vivio 355-20-V 355 nm nanosecond laser source is the precision option for highly populated and quality-critical PCBs where edge quality and thermal control are key priorities, and the Aionis 1030 nm ultrashort-pulse laser source is ideal for advanced PCB designs requiring minimal thermal impact and even higher cutting speeds.

CO2 laser sources

CO₂ lasers from the Duralife® OEM series offer a cost-efficient alternative for high-speed, high-throughput cutting of thicker FR4 PCBs where ultra-clean edges are less critical.

Christoph Wunderling, Luxinar’s Product Manager – Solid State Lasers, explained, “Luxinar has more than a decade of engineering experience and close collaboration with manufacturers across the electronics industry, having built a reputation for the supply of high-quality lasers for PCB depaneling applications. Our laser sources are used extensively for depaneling PCBs used in smart consumables and power electronics

needing cost efficiency and miniaturization, in high-quality automotive and aircraft manufacturing for uncompromising reliability, and in next-generation medical devices needing accuracy and precision.”

Laser marking of PCBs

In addition to PCB depaneling, CO₂ and 355 nm nanosecond lasers from Luxinar can mark PCBs with data including alphanumeric text and Data Matrix codes with high precision and contrast. Laser marking is indelible and will not be erased during soldering or handling. Short-pulse lasers are particularly suitable for high-quality markings and very small features, while CO₂ lasers provide a robust and cost-effective solution for many materials.

As a global leader in laser technology, Luxinar provides application support, feasibility testing, and process optimization in its application labs worldwide, and can tune or customize laser specifications and testing to meet customer or process requirements where appropriate.