Luxinar brings expanded industrial laser portfolio to CIOE 2026

Luxinar, established in March following the merger of Iradion and Luxinar, is set to exhibit at the 27th China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2026), taking place from 9-11 September 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. Visitors can find the company at Booth 4A175, Hall 4, where it will present its comprehensive portfolio of industrial lasers following the successful integration of the two businesses. The expanded portfolio brings together CO₂, short-pulse and ultrashort-pulse laser technologies, helping manufacturers address a wider range of precision processing challenges while improving productivity, process reliability and production efficiency.

As one of the world's most influential optoelectronics events, CIOE 2026 is expected to bring together more than 4,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, providing a platform for innovation, collaboration and business development across the entire optoelectronics value chain.

The exhibition marks an important milestone for Luxinar in South China, showcasing for the first time their combined laser product offering comprising the Ceramicore®, Duralife® and Pulsecore® product families. The expanded portfolio gives OEMs, system integrators and manufacturers access to a broader range of proven laser technologies from a single partner, supporting diverse application requirements across multiple industries.

Comprehensive industrial laser portfolio

At CIOE 2026, visitors will have the opportunity to explore Luxinar's expanded portfolio of industrial laser technologies, bringing together CO₂, short-pulse and ultrashort-pulse solutions for precision manufacturing applications. The portfolio combines long-term reliability, proven industrial performance and advanced processing capabilities, helping manufacturers select the right laser technology for their specific application and production requirements.

Duralife® series

Integration-ready pulsed and quasi-continuous-wave CO₂ lasers designed for demanding industrial production environments.

• OEM 65iX

• SR 10 AOM

• SR 15x

Ceramicore® series

Patented ceramic CO₂ lasers engineered for exceptional stability, long operating life and reliable productivity in continuous operation.

• Eternity

• Infinity

• Destiny

Pulsecore® series

Short-pulse and ultrashort-pulse laser solutions enabling high-precision micromachining and advanced material processing.

• Aionis 1950

• Vivio 355

• Blizz 1342

Advanced manufacturing applications

The technologies on display support a broad spectrum of industrial laser processing applications, enabling manufacturers to improve productivity, precision and process reliability.

Semiconductor industry

• Wafer dicing and marking

• Through Glass Via (TGV) fabrication

Electronics industry

• PCB precision cutting and drilling

• Precision thin-film processing

• Glass separation

• Ceramic cutting and scribing

Automotive industry

• Hairpin and busbar insulation stripping

• Automotive bumper cutting

• Airbag fabric cutting

• Separator film cutting

Precision machining

• 3D printing

• Pill drilling

• Dental aligner cutting

Packaging industry

• Label die-cutting

• Plastic film kiss cutting

• Plastic film perforating

Fashion and textile industry

• Heat transfer film cutting

• Fabric cutting and engraving

• Denim laser distressing

"CIOE is one of the most important events for the photonics and advanced manufacturing industries, providing an excellent opportunity to connect with customers, partners and industry experts from across Asia and beyond," said Baldwin Ding, Regional Managing Director (China). "Our first joint participation as the newly formed Luxinar reflects the strength of our combined capabilities and enables us to showcase a broader range of laser solutions that help manufacturers overcome processing challenges and drive innovation."

The company's experts will be available throughout the exhibition to discuss application requirements, demonstrate laser processing capabilities and explore how Luxinar technologies can support customers' manufacturing objectives.

Industry professionals attending CIOE 2026 are invited to visit Booth 4A175, Hall 4 to learn more about the latest developments in industrial laser processing and discover solutions tailored to their specific application needs.