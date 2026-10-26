New CO2 Laser Cutting and Drilling Platform Enhances PCB and Electronic Materials Manufacturing

Bedford, NH — October 26, 2026 — Bold Laser Automation has introduced the LPC1010CO2 Laser Precision Cutting and Drilling Platform, a high-performance manufacturing system designed for precision drilling, skiving, cutting, trimming, and selective material removal in printed circuit board (PCB), flex circuit, and advanced electronic material applications.



Built on the company’s PCP1100 Laser Printed Circuit Processor architecture, the system combines precision motion control, advanced machine vision, and optimized laser processing to deliver high-quality results in demanding production environments. The platform is engineered for manufacturers seeking to improve throughput, reduce process variation, and increase yield in next-generation electronic packaging and circuit fabrication applications.



The LPC1010CO2 is designed to process a variety of materials commonly used in electronics manufacturing, including dielectrics, polyimide, FR4, ceramics, and ferrite materials, while supporting applications that require precise drilling, milling, trimming, singulation, and skiving operations.



At the heart of the platform is a high-peak power CO2 laser integrated with a high-resolution focusing system and trepanning optics capable of producing feature sizes below 22 microns. Combined with precision X-Y-Z motion stages featuring one-micron positioning resolution, the system provides exceptional accuracy and repeatability for critical manufacturing processes.



"One of the biggest challenges in precision manufacturing is maintaining accuracy without slowing production down. By combining inline vision and automated alignment, we're helping customers hold tight tolerances while reducing the amount of operator intervention required," explained Todd E. Lizotte, CEO and Co-founder of Bold Laser Automation.



The platform supports industry-standard CAD/CAM workflows, including DXF and Excellon drill file formats, allowing users to transition efficiently from design to production. Advanced motion control software and optimized drilling algorithms further enhance productivity by delivering consistent process execution across complex part geometries.



"We've learned over the years that process stability doesn't stop at the laser. Proper cooling and effective debris removal play a major role in maintaining performance, reducing downtime, and helping customers get consistent results day after day," added Lizotte.



Operator safety and industrial durability were key design priorities. The LPC1010CO2 features a fully enclosed Class 1 laser safety enclosure and industrial-grade door mechanisms rated for more than 100,000 operating cycles, supporting continuous use in production environments.



“Manufacturers are under constant pressure to improve yield, increase throughput, and process increasingly complex materials,” said Lizotte. “Our goal was to give customers a robust, production-ready platform that combines precision laser processing, automation, and process control in a single system.”

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