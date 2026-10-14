Marktech and Optrans Expand Quad InGaAs Photodiode Portfolio from 1.7 µm to 2.6 µm

LATHAM, NY – October 13, 2026 –

Marktech Optoelectronics and Optrans America Corporation today announced an expanded portfolio of four-channel indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) PIN photodiodes for optical systems requiring both infrared detection and positional information. Combining conventional 1.7 µm-cut-off and extended 2.6 µm-cut-off InGaAs technologies, the portfolio gives optical system designers more options for laser alignment, beam tracking, optical feedback, and analytical instrumentation.

The lineup includes two distinct detector architectures: a 1.7 µm-cut-off monolithic quadrant photodiode, one InGaAs die divided into four sensing segments, and a 2.6 µm-cut-off assembled four-element detector, four discrete extended-InGaAs photodiode chips arranged in a 2 × 2 pattern. Both configurations provide four separately readable detection channels, allowing external electronics to compare incident optical power across the sensing regions.

Four Channels for Position Sensing and Optical Feedback

Optical alignment systems must determine not only how much light reaches a detector, but also where the beam is positioned. By comparing signals from four sensing regions, system electronics can determine horizontal and vertical beam displacement and generate feedback for beam centering, tracking, or pointing correction. For applications that require position information rather than a complete image, quadrant detection can also simplify signal processing compared with imaging-based approaches.

The expanded portfolio brings this four-channel detection approach to a broader selection of infrared systems. Designers can select a monolithic quadrant for conventional InGaAs wavelengths or an assembled extended-InGaAs configuration for operation beyond the 1.7 µm wavelength Cut-off.

Two Architectures for Infrared Detection

1.7 µm-Cut-off Monolithic Quad InGaAs Photodiodes (600 nm to 1750 nm)

Monolithic architecture integrates four sensing quadrants on a single InGaAs PIN photodiode die, providing a compact detector geometry for two-axis optical position sensing. Representative devices offer spectral sensitivity from 600 nm to 1750 nm , with package options including a TO-5 metal can (MTPD4346T38-300) and a 7.24 × 7.24 mm surface-mount package (MTSM1346SMF3-SP4-030).

These configurations support integration into precision optical instruments, industrial sensing assemblies, and compact electronics. The award-winning, proprietary ATLAS seam-welded surface-mount packaging provides a very compact, hermetic alternative to traditional TO-can integration within Marktech’s broader InGaAs packaging portfolio.

2.6 µm-Cut-off Four-Element Extended-InGaAs Photodiodes

The extended-wavelength architecture uses four separate extended-InGaAs photodiode chips, rather than a single segmented die. Arranged in a square 2 × 2 geometry within a common package, the elements provide independent signals for four-area optical measurements.

Representative configurations offer spectral sensitivity from 800 nm to 2600 nm, extending detection beyond conventional 1.7 µm-Cut-off InGaAs. Compact surface-mount options include 5.0 × 5.0 mm (MTSM2601SMF2-SP4-030) and 7.24 × 7.24 mm (MTSM2601SMF3-SP4-100) formats for longer-wavelength beam monitoring, optical alignment, and infrared instrumentation.

The two architectures give designers different choices in sensing geometry and mechanical integration. Selection should consider the operating wavelength, beam diameter, active-area arrangement, inter-element spacing, and readout requirements rather than treating the monolithic and assembled configurations as interchangeable.

pplications Across Precision Optics, Communications, and Infrared Analysis

Laser alignment and precision positioning. Target applications include automatic beam centering, optical tracking, autocollimators, stage positioners, surface profilometers, scanning probe microscopes, atomic force microscopes (AFMs), optical tweezers, and displacement or tilt measurement systems. These applications build on Marktech’s established quadrant and photodiode-array capabilities for optical position sensing.

Optical communications and industrial sensing. Four-channel InGaAs detectors support alignment and tracking in free-space optical communications, as well as infrared laser monitoring, LiDAR, optical ranging, and industrial position-sensing systems. The appropriate detector configuration depends on the system’s wavelength, signal level, and response requirements.

Extended-infrared analytical instrumentation. The 2.6 µm cut-off configurations broaden options for spectroscopy, spectrophotometry, gas and process analysis, moisture measurement, radiometry, and non-contact temperature measurement within the detector’s spectral response range. These applications can use separate channels for spatial comparison or application-specific optical measurement arrangements.

Additional target applications include tunable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLS), flame monitoring and control, and longer-wavelength infrared laser monitoring, subject to the optical and electrical requirements of the individual instrument.

Custom Detectors, Packaging, and OEM Integration

Marktech and Optrans support customer-specific detector development and packaging, drawing on capabilities that include semiconductor device design, wafer fabrication, die processing, and multi-element assembly. Custom configurations can address optical geometry, package dimensions, pin assignments, and integration with other components. Marktech’s established custom-detector capabilities also include co-packaging photodiodes with emitters, optical filters, and transimpedance amplifiers.

Beyond four-element detectors, Marktech can design, fabricate, and package custom linear and two-dimensional silicon and InGaAs photodiode arrays for instruments requiring additional sensing channels. Optrans supports collaborative development, sample evaluation, assembly, and testing through to production, allowing customers to assess a proposed configuration against their application requirements. Marktech can combine multiple silicon and InGaAs PIN photodiodes in the same package provide an extremely broad detection range, 250 to 2600 nm, such as our MTPD2601SIW-100 multi-detector device.

Continued Portfolio Development

Marktech, working with its manufacturing partner Optrans Corporation, plans to continue expanding its InGaAs photodiode portfolio with additional detector sizes, wavelength ranges, package formats, and customer-specific multi-element solutions.

By combining monolithic 1.7 µm-cut-off quadrant detectors with assembled extended-InGaAs configurations reaching 2.6 µm cut-off, the companies aim to give optical system designers greater flexibility in wavelength selection, four-channel sensing, and mechanical integration.

For product selection, technical specifications, pricing, and custom-development inquiries, contact Marktech Optoelectronics at +1 518-956-2980 or send us your questions and inquiries here:https://marktechopto.com/contact/