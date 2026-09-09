Marktech Expands Co‑Packaged 6‑Chip Multi‑Wavelength Product Portfolio with New Nine‑Wavelength COB Technology

New Nine-Wavelength COB Technology Enables Breakthrough Performance in Medical Diagnostics, Wearables, and Chemical Analysis

Latham, NY – September 8, 2026 – Marktech Optoelectronics, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of standard and custom optoelectronic components, today announced an expansion of its multi‑wavelength emitters and detector product line. The company’s multiple-chip LED technology now supports up to nine independently addressable wavelengths in a single SMT COB (Chip-On-Board) package. This new compact assembly can be supplied with standard or customized wavelength combinations. In addition, custom devices can be provided with integrated silicon, SiC, and InGaAs photodiodes for monitoring or measurement.

ti‑Wavelength and Multi‑Chip LEDs

Marktech’s multi‑chip products offer design engineers numerous advantages:

Broad spectral coverage: With combinations spanning UV, visible, NIR, SWIR and MWIR, the devices address applications from biomedical instrumentation to industrial sensing.

With combinations spanning UV, visible, NIR, SWIR and MWIR, the devices address applications from biomedical instrumentation to industrial sensing. Higher optical power output at specific wavelengths: Compared to broad-spectrum sources filtered or split into multiple wavelengths with a monochromator, multiple-wavelength LEDs provide higher power output, which can improve analysis or detection levels.

Compared to broad-spectrum sources filtered or split into multiple wavelengths with a monochromator, multiple-wavelength LEDs provide higher power output, which can improve analysis or detection levels. Individually addressable chips: Designers can modulate each wavelength independently for simultaneous or sequential illumination.

Designers can modulate each wavelength independently for simultaneous or sequential illumination. Compact and hermetic packaging: Multiple chips and detectors are assembled in a single sealed package that protects against environmental stress and simplifies system integration.

Multiple chips and detectors are assembled in a single sealed package that protects against environmental stress and simplifies system integration. Elimination of optical filters and monochromators: Multi‑wavelength LEDs provide the required spectral lines without moving parts, reducing size, cost and warm‑up time.

Multi‑wavelength LEDs provide the required spectral lines without moving parts, reducing size, cost and warm‑up time. Lower power consumption and longer life: Co‑packaged LEDs operate at lower currents and emit less heat than halogen, xenon or mercury vapor sources.

Co‑packaged LEDs operate at lower currents and emit less heat than halogen, xenon or mercury vapor sources. Fast response and high stability: LEDs switch on and off virtually instantly and exhibit minimal wavelength drift, enabling high‑speed measurements and long‑term stability.

LEDs switch on and off virtually instantly and exhibit minimal wavelength drift, enabling high‑speed measurements and long‑term stability. Reduced part count and simpler circuitry: Combining multiple emitters and detectors into one package minimizes interconnects and reduces board area.

Applications

The nine‑wavelength devices target a wide range of applications:

Non‑dispersive spectroscopy: Suitable for non‑dispersive IR or UV gas analyzers and biomarker sensors, where simultaneous multi‑wavelength illumination enables rapid, accurate analysis.

Suitable for non‑dispersive IR or UV gas analyzers and biomarker sensors, where simultaneous multi‑wavelength illumination enables rapid, accurate analysis. Medical diagnostics: Specific wavelength combinations support oximetry and co‑oximetry, blood glucose monitoring and tissue spectroscopy.

Specific wavelength combinations support oximetry and co‑oximetry, blood glucose monitoring and tissue spectroscopy. Fluorescence and fluorescence microscopy: Tunable excitation wavelengths reduce phototoxicity and photobleaching.

Tunable excitation wavelengths reduce phototoxicity and photobleaching. Colorimetry and water quality analyzers: Multi‑color LED sources measure multiple analytes or indicators in a single instrument.

Multi‑color LED sources measure multiple analytes or indicators in a single instrument. Wearable and biomedical devices: Co‑packaged emitters and detectors provide compact, low‑power light sources for functional near‑infrared spectroscopy, photoplethysmography and other non‑invasive measurements.

Co‑packaged emitters and detectors provide compact, low‑power light sources for functional near‑infrared spectroscopy, photoplethysmography and other non‑invasive measurements. Industrial and scientific sensing: Applications include hyperspectral light sources, endoscopic lighting, machine vision, contamination detection, and optical communications.

Availability

Standard multi‑wavelength LED emitters are available now in through‑hole and surface‑mount packages with up to nine wavelengths. Custom wavelength combinations, packaging options and integrated detectors are offered to meet specific application requirements. The nine‑wavelength COB emitter is currently available as a standard product or customizable to your specific requirements. For more information or to discuss custom configurations, contact Marktech Optoelectronics at +1 (518) 956‑2980 or visit www.marktechopto.com.