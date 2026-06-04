Marktech Expands COTS and Custom Photodetector and LED Capabilities with New Transfer Molded Packaging Technology – Ideal for Defense and Aerospace Applications

New Transfer Molded Packaging Enables Breakthrough Performance in Precision Optical Sensing

LATHAM, NY – June 2, 2026 – Marktech’s new transfer-molded packaging platform expands both complete-off-the-shelf (COTS) and custom optoelectronic options for demanding defense and aerospace sensing, targeting, and optical alignment systems. Transfer molding enables compact SMT packages with integrated optical control, improved mechanical robustness, tighter alignment tolerances, and reduced stray light—important benefits for precision emitters and detectors used in rugged environments. Marktech already lists transfer-molded point-source emitters such as VS679SMTR2, VS679SMTR1, and LS852SMTR1 as COTS examples in its point-source emitter family.

Marktech’s new transfer-molded packaging technology provides important advantages for military and aerospace optical systems where shock resistance, alignment stability, and long-term reliability are critical. Unlike conventional open wire-bond structures, the transfer-molded resin mechanically encapsulates and locks the wire bonds in place, significantly improving resistance to vibration, mechanical shock, thermal cycling, and harsh environmental exposure encountered in aircraft, missiles, drones, armored vehicles, and space-constrained defense electronics. The molded structure also improves stray-light suppression, environmental sealing, and long-term reliability under humidity and temperature stress.

Transfer molding also enables precision molded-in optical features directly within the package, including integrated lenses, apertures, reflectors, filters, and beam-shaping optics. These integral optics maintain highly repeatable alignment between the semiconductor die and the optical axis—an essential requirement in precision aerospace and defense systems such as optical encoders, fiber-optic gyroscopes (FOGs), beam alignment modules, target-tracking systems, and high-accuracy position sensors. Compared to manually assembled optics, transfer molding delivers superior part-to-part uniformity, tighter beam profiles, and more stable optical alignment while reducing package size, weight, and assembly complexity.

Additional details of our new transfer-molded packaging technology can be found here:

https://marktechopto.com/new-transfer-molded-led-and-photodiode-packages-enhance-optical-performance-and-reliability-available-in-2026-from-marktech-optoelectronics/

Custom Point Source LEDs for Optical Sensors

Point-source LEDs are critical because their highly focused, micron-scale beams enable the precise sub-arcsecond measurement resolution required for aerospace gimbals, fiber-optic gyroscopes (FOGs), robotic joints, optical encoders, and missile guidance. They provide a reliable, shock-resistant, power-efficient, flicker-free alternative to laser diodes while eliminating the dark spots and stray side radiation common in standard LEDs. In addition, LEDs perform better in the colder conditions found in outer space and remote winter climates or mountainous areas.

In addition to our industry-leading point-source LEDs, Marktech provides several additional LEDs and photodetectors for defense and aerospace applications, in both COTS and custom versions tailored to OEM specifications.

Custom Silicon and InGaAs Quadrant Photodiode Arrays for Missile Guidance

Silicon (Si) and Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) quadrant photodiode arrays are ideal for laser-guided missile systems because they combine high-precision spatial tracking with exceptional sensitivity to military-standard laser wavelengths such as 1064nm and the eye-safe convert 1550/1540nm. Placed at the tip of a Semi-Active Laser (SAL) seeker, these devices serve as the “eyes” that detect the laser energy reflected from a designated target and translate it into real-time steering corrections.

Marktech has also manufactured extremely large active area silicon photodiode arrays – including complex arrays with 64 elements. Large or small, many of our standard silicon photodiode arrays use our proprietary cross-talk-reduction technology to enhance the signal integrity of individual elements.

Our silicon quadrant photodiodes custom assembled in our transfer-molded packages could provide enhanced wire-bond retention and mechanical stability under the severe shock, vibration, and thermal stresses experienced during launch and flight operations. In addition, Makrtech can custom-manufacture silicon quadrant photodiodes optimized for 1064nm laser detection.

Custom SiC Photodiodes for Missile Warning Systems

Marktech’s Solar-Blind Silicon Carbide Photodiode detectors are an ideal component for missile defense hardware applications. Solar-blind UV detectors are ideal for missile warning systems because they operate in a specific wavelength band (240–280 nm) where the Earth’s ozone layer completely absorbs background solar radiation. This creates a completely dark background, allowing sensors to easily detect the intense ultraviolet emissions from a rocket’s exhaust plume or flames from other munitions with near-zero false alarms.

Custom Epiwafers for SWIR Imagers

Marktech’s InGaAs/InP Epiwafers for SWIR Imagers Indium Gallium Arsenide on Indium Phosphide (InGaAs/InP) photodiode arrays are the foundational technology enabling Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) imaging. Standard silicon-based sensors cannot detect light beyond the 1,000 nm wavelength, leaving them blind to the rich spectral data available in the SWIR spectrum (900 nm to 1,700 nm). By bridging this gap, InGaAs/InP arrays allow camera manufacturers to capture high-contrast images under conditions where visible and thermal systems fall short. On the battlefield, this technology provides unmatched tactical advantages, ranging from seeing through heavy smoke to covertly tracking laser designators and IFF illuminators.

Engineering samples and custom design engagements are welcome upon request.

In the U.S. contact: Marktech Optoelectronics

Email: [email protected]

In Japan and International Locations contact Optrans Corporation

Email: [email protected]

About Marktech Optoelectronics

Founded in 1985, Marktech Optoelectronics, Inc. (www.marktechopto.com) (Marktech) is a privately held joint venture of Optrans Corporation and Marktech International. Marktech is a top designer, low-volume packager, and fabless manufacturer of silicon photodiodes, as well as a value-added distributor of custom optoelectronics, including UV, visible, near-infrared (NIR), and short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters, MWIR LEDs, detectors, InP epi wafers, and other compound semiconductors. Headquartered in Latham, NY, Marktech operates extensive optical and electrical testing laboratories for full characterization of detectors and emitters and pioneered tight sorting for LED peak wavelength and output power—still essential for many medical diagnostic applications.

https://marktechopto.com/

About Optrans Corporation

Optrans Corp. (optrans.com/) (Optrans), is a private, leading manufacturer of optoelectronic components, delivering high-performance solutions across the UV, visible, and infrared spectra. With fully integrated in-house manufacturing – from epiwafer growth to die fabrication to optical design, assembly, and advanced packaging – Optrans ensures precision, quality, and flexibility. The Optrans product lineup includes UV, visible, and IR LEDs (NIR, SWIR, MWIR), point-source LEDs, photodiodes, photo-reflectors, and phototransistors, all engineered for demanding applications that require spectral accuracy, thermal management, and long-term reliability. Headquartered in Kawasaki City, Optrans collaborates closely with manufacturing companies in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the United States and excels at providing consistent support from component development through module implementation and system integration.

https://optrans.com/



Media Contact:

Gary J. Kardys

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

[email protected]