Researchers at the Technische Universität Chemnitz (TUC) in Saxony, Germany report using an Aurora Ultra-High Speed Video Camera from Specialised Imaging, operating at 20 million frames per second, to record shear localization in high-strength stainless steel.

Scientists from the Material Science Group at TUC are using the Aurora camera to improve their understanding of the interaction between shear bands and microstructural elements. Their main activities include thermomechanical characterization and microstructure analyses of various metallic materials.

Luisa Schottstedt – a research associate in the Material Science Group said “Specialised Imaging visited us and we had the chance to use their latest ultra-high-speed camera, the Aurora, on our Split-Hopkinson Pressure Bar setup to test our S-shaped shear specimens. Seeing the deformation evolve frame by frame at this frame rate was truly impressive. Ultra-high speed image capture at unmatched resolution makes the camera highly effective for measuring material strain and deformation during high-speed tensile testing. A big thank you to Wai Chan, Marlon Cecic and my amazing colleagues for making this day possible”.

Benefitting from a unique patented custom designed sensor, the Aurora sets a new benchmark for ultra-high speed video recording at high resolution. The top of the range Aurora20M video camera can record 180 images at capture speeds of up to 20 million images/second at 900 x 740-pixel resolution. Designed for ease of use the Aurora has intuitive software that controls all camera functions and includes full remote operation via Ethernet for simple integration into almost any environment. The camera can be frame synchronised with an external device such as another ultra-high speed video camera or laser. The Aurora can also be set up to record prior to an event and triggered before, during or after the event.

For further information about the Material Science Group at Technische Universität Chemnitz please visit https://www.tu-chemnitz.de/mb/LWW/forschung/.

For further information on the Aurora Ultra-High Speed Video Camera please visit https://specialised-imaging.com/products/video-cameras/aurora/ or contact Specialised Imaging on +44-1442-827728 / +1-951-296-6406 / +49-8141-666-8950 / [email protected]

Specialised Imaging Limited is a dynamic company focusing on the design, manufacture, service and supply of ultra-high-speed imaging systems and components for industrial, defence, and scientific applications.