Engineering Service to unlock the full potential of High-Speed Imaging

20th APRIL 2026

Specialised Imaging, the world-leading developer of ultra-high-speed and scientific imaging systems, has launched a dedicated Engineering Services offering, designed to help customers fully integrate advanced camera systems into their research, industrial, and defence experiments.

The new service addresses one of the most significant challenges faced by scientists and engineers working with high-speed imaging: bridging the gap between a powerful camera system and the complex, highly specific demands of real-world experimental setups.

Specialised Imaging's SIMX series framing cameras represent the pinnacle of ultra-high-speed image capture, capable of recording events at hundreds of millions of frames per second. However, due to the physics of ultra-high-speed imaging, these systems have a fundamentally limited burst recording duration — capturing only a finite sequence of frames per acquisition. Ensuring that this precious recording window is perfectly synchronised with the event of interest is therefore critical, and often far from trivial.

"Our cameras are extraordinarily capable instruments, but getting the most from them requires more than simply pressing a button," said Managing Director Wai Chan. "Every experiment is different. The trigger conditions, optical geometries, timing constraints, and environmental factors are unique to each customer's application. Our Engineering Services team exists to solve exactly those challenges."

A typical example within the Engineering Services portfolio is the development of bespoke optical trigger systems, custom-designed to detect specific physical events and initiate image capture at precisely the right moment.

Working closely with customers, Specialised Imaging's engineers can design and build optical trigger solutions that respond to phenomena including luminous events, high-speed particles, Shadowgraph or Schlieren markers, Reflective or scattering signatures and Threshold-based optical signals. These bespoke trigger systems are engineered to minimise jitter and latency, ensuring the SIMX camera's burst sequence is deployed with the precision the experiment demands.

To ensure an optimized result, Specialised Imaging works collaboratively with customers from initial concept through to validated deployment, offering services including experimental consultancy, custom hardware design, systems integration and testing and ongoing technical support.

Drawing upon over 20 years’ experience of providing leading edge high-speed imaging solutions – the Specialised Imaging Engineering Service is available to customers across sectors including defence and ballistics research, fluid dynamics and combustion science, materials testing, plasma physics, and advanced manufacturing.

For further information on Engineering Services for High-Speed Imaging cameras please contact Specialised Imaging on +44-1442-827728 / +1-951-296-6406 / +49-8141-666-8950 / [email protected].

To download a technical note ‘Triggering for microsecond accuracy’ visit https://specialised-imaging.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/SI_Application_Note_2022_15_SIM_Streak-1.pdf

Specialised Imaging Limited is a dynamic company focusing on the design, manufacture, service and supply of ultra-high-speed imaging systems and components for industrial, defence, and scientific applications.