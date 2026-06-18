Ultra-fast high resolution video camera

The Aurora is a new ultra-high-speed video camera from Specialised Imaging capable of recording at speeds up to 20 million images per second at full resolution.

Benefitting from a unique patented custom designed sensor, the Aurora sets a new benchmark for ultra-high speed video recording at high resolution. The top of the range Aurora20M video camera can record 180 images at capture speeds of up to 20 million images/second at 900 x 740 pixel resolution.

Designed for ease of use the Aurora has intuitive software that controls all camera functions and includes full remote operation via Ethernet for simple integration into almost any environment. The camera can be frame synchronised with an external device such as another ultra-high speed video camera or laser. The Aurora can also be set up to record prior to an event and triggered before, during or after the event.

Ultra-high speed image capture at unmatched resolution makes the camera highly effective for Digital Image Correlation (DIC) analysis, which measures material strain and deformation during high-speed tensile testing. The Aurora has also already demonstrated its advanced capabilities in materials research, fuel spray injectors, detonics, and invitro ultrasonic drug applications. Adjustable exposure times down to 25 nanoseconds (ns) allow you to freeze high-impact events such as crack propagation experiments.

Despite its advanced high-performance design, the compact Aurora ultra-high speed video camera is built to withstand extreme test environments.

For further information on the Aurora ultra-high speed video camera range please visit https://specialised-imaging.com/products/video-cameras/aurora/ or contact Specialised Imaging on +44-1442-827728 / +1-951-296-6406 / +49-8141-666-8950 / [email protected].

Specialised Imaging Limited is a dynamic company focusing on the design, manufacture, service and supply of ultra-high-speed imaging systems and components for industrial, defence, and scientific applications.

Worldwide HQ

Specialised Imaging Ltd.

6 Harvington Park

Pitstone Green Business Park

Pitstone LU7 9GX

UK

tel. +44-1442-827728

email [email protected]

web: www.specialised-imaging.com

Media Contact: Dr Bill Bradbury, Primetek Solutions, [email protected]