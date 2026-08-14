Photon Design’s EME simulations are more than 100 times faster than industry-standard FDTD.

Photon Design has published a white paper comparing the processing speed and accuracy of the company’s EigenMode Expansion (EME) simulation tools, with the more commonly used, Finite Difference Time Domain (FDTD) alternative. The white paper uses actual design examples to objectively benchmark both computational methods. It concludes that Photon Design’s EME results were equally rigorous as those of leading FDTD vendors, but simulations were completed in around 15 seconds, on a workstation PC, whereas FDTD simulations took many hours. Even with expensive, state-of-the-art cloud GPU, the FDTD simulation took 20 minutes for a 12um radius ring resonator, whereas Photon Design’s EME took just 11s for an even more demanding, 30um ring resonator example.

Dominic Gallagher, CEO of Photon Design, said: “FDTD is the most prevalent computational method used by photonic simulation CAD vendors, but it’s slow to process. The misconception within the industry that FDTD’s longer runtime leads to higher rigour, is clearly dispelled in our white paper. EME and FDTD deliver similar simulation results across a range of devices, however, EME achieves these results significantly faster.

“Processing speed is as important as simulation accuracy, when designing photonic devices. To achieve optimal results, engineers often run more than a hundred separate simulations during the photonic design process, whilst fine tuning a design. EME runtimes make this

workflow practical, whereas one hundred FDTD simulations would take many days. To meet time restraints and project deadlines, engineers are often forced to produce a design with fewer iterations with FDTD, compromising the quality of the results.”

Processing speed and accuracy are both key when selecting photonics simulation software, which Photon Design’s EME-based tools clearly provide.

For more information on Photon Design’s simulation tools, please contact Photon Design on [email protected]