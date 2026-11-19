0.50-Inch Stroke, Open Aperture, and High Force-to-Size Ratio Make This Linear DC Servo Motor Ideal for Precision Positioning Applications

Van Nuys, CA – Moticont's HVCM-016-019-003-01 miniature hollow core voice coil motor combines a compact 0.625 in. (15.9 mm) diameter package, an open center aperture, and a high force-to-size ratio. This made in the USA brushless linear DC servo motor has a 0.50 in. (12.8 mm) stroke and delivers 5.3 oz. (1.5 N) of continuous force and 16.6 oz. (4.6 N) of peak force at a 10% duty cycle.

The non-commutated, brushless design provides smooth, quiet operation with zero cogging and, when directly coupled to a load, zero backlash. Its low moving mass also supports high acceleration, deceleration, and operating speeds, making it well suited for applications requiring fast, precise linear motion.

A 0.125 in. (3.2 mm) diameter through-aperture accommodates optical components, illumination, laser beams, or cable routing. The motor measures 1.19 in. (30.2 mm) in extended length at mid-stroke. Two threaded mounting holes spaced 0.250 in. (6.4 mm) apart are provided at both the housing and coil ends, simplifying integration into new equipment and existing designs.

When operated in a closed-loop servo system with a suitable linear position sensor and controller, positioning resolutions of less than 1 micron are achievable.

Typical applications include:

Haptic feedback systems

Medical diagnostic equipment

Precision testing equipment

Optical focusing and positioning

Laser beam steering

Semiconductor wafer handling

Dynamic vibration absorption

Laser drilling, cutting, welding, and machining

For applications requiring longer strokes, higher force, a smaller footprint, servo controllers, motor drivers, linear position sensors, or custom mounting configurations, Moticont offers application engineering assistance to help configure a motor system to meet specific requirements.

For additional information contact our sales team at Moticont, 6901 Woodley Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91406; Toll Free: +1 (888) 785-1804, Tel: +1 (818) 785-1800, E-Mail [email protected] or visit the website at https://www.moticont.com

About Moticont - Moticont, an ISO 9001:2015-certified company, manufactures precision motion control products, including voice coil motors, three-phase brushless motors, positioning stages, and slides. Its products serve a broad range of industrial, scientific, medical, and optical applications.

Moticont is committed to meeting demanding quality requirements throughout product design, manufacturing, testing, service, and technical support. Its modern manufacturing facility, controlled production processes, experienced personnel, and extensive testing capabilities support customer requirements ranging from specialized, low-volume orders to high-volume, just-in-time deliveries.

An extensive selection of standard products is available for prompt shipment from stock. When standard products do not meet specific application requirements, Moticont’s engineering team can develop customized motion control solutions to meet individual customer needs.