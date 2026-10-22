Long-Stroke Bidirectional Voice Coil Motor Delivers Sub-Micron Repeatability

High Force, Low Inertia, and a 2.50-Inch Stroke Make This Linear Servo Motor Ideal for Precision Motion Control

Van Nuys, CA – Moticont has introduced the LVCM-070-089-01 Linear Voice Coil Motor, a high-force, bidirectional linear DC motor designed for applications requiring long travel, high acceleration, and precise, repeatable positioning. The motor delivers a continuous force of 14.1 lbf. (62.8 N) and a peak force of 44.6 lbf. (198.3 N) at a 10% duty cycle, making it well suited for demanding motion control applications. Part of Moticont’s series of 2.750-inch (69.9 mm) diameter voice coil motors, the LVCM-070-089-01 measures just 5.250 inches (133.4 mm) long at mid-stroke. Its 2.50-inch (63.5 mm) bidirectional stroke provides substantial travel in a compact package.

When operated as a closed-loop DC servo motor with a high-resolution position sensor and an appropriate servo controller, the LVCM-070-089-01 can achieve repeatability of less than 1 micron (0.00004 inch). Actual system performance depends on the sensor, controller, mechanical integration, and operating conditions. This brushless, non-commutated linear motor combines low moving mass with high acceleration and deceleration for fast, responsive motion. Its direct-drive design eliminates the need for gears or other mechanical transmission components, helping minimize mechanical complexity and backlash while providing smooth, precise motion without the cogging associated with conventional rotary motors.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, the LVCM-070-089-01 operates quietly and efficiently, making it an excellent choice for applications requiring high throughput, smooth motion, and precise positioning.

The LVCM-070-089-01 is designed for straightforward integration into new or existing equipment. Four 10-32 UNC-2B threaded mounting holes are provided at each end of the motor. The mounting pattern includes two holes on 1.750-inch (44.45 mm) centers and two on 1.000-inch (25.4 mm) centers. Applications include work holding and clamping, antenna positioning, medical devices, automated assembly, testing, laser machining and drilling, semiconductor wafer handling, optical focusing, scanning systems, laser beam steering, and dynamic vibration absorption.

For applications requiring different combinations of force, stroke length, or motor diameter, Moticont offers 12 LVCM series organized by motor diameter, with more than 50 models available to accommodate a wide range of travel and force requirements.

For additional information contact our sales team at Moticont, 6901 Woodley Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91406; Toll Free: +1 (888) 785-1804, Tel: +1 (818) 785-1800, E-Mail [email protected] or visit the website at https://www.moticont.com

About Moticont - Moticont, an ISO 9001:2015-certified company, manufactures precision motion control products, including voice coil motors, three-phase brushless motors, positioning stages, and slides. Its products serve a broad range of industrial, scientific, medical, and optical applications.

Moticont is committed to meeting demanding quality requirements throughout product design, manufacturing, testing, service, and technical support. Its modern manufacturing facility, controlled production processes, experienced personnel, and extensive testing capabilities support customer requirements ranging from specialized, low-volume orders to high-volume, just-in-time deliveries.

An extensive selection of standard products is available for prompt shipment from stock. When standard products do not meet specific application requirements, Moticont’s engineering team can develop customized motion control solutions to meet individual customer needs.