Calmar Laser Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Leadership in Ultrafast Fiber Laser Technology

Palo Alto, CA – October 2026 – Calmar Laser, a global leader in high-performance ultrafast fiber laser solutions, proudly announces its 30th anniversary. Established in 1996 in the heart of Silicon Valley, Calmar has spent three decades advancing robust, compact picosecond and femtosecond fiber laser technology for OEM, industrial, medical, and scientific applications

worldwide.

Calmar’s journey began with its first generation of ultrafast fiber laser products targeted at demanding telecom test equipment. That initial focus on high-precision performance laid a strong foundation for the company’s core culture: deeply understanding customer needs and delivering unmatched product performance, quality, and reliability.

Over the past 30 years, as fiber lasers experienced explosive growth across global industries, Calmar built a world-class reputation and an extensive intellectual property portfolio comprising more than 21 issued U.S. patents and several pending. Today, Calmar ships volume-based OEM

modules and systems globally, backed by intrinsic designs that ensure reproducible, consistent, and maintenance-free operation.

Calmar’s market-leading product platforms include:

The Mendocino Series (FPL) : Passively mode-locked ultrafast fiber lasers delivering reliable optical pulses from sub-100 fs to 20 ps at MHz repetition rates.

: Passively mode-locked ultrafast fiber lasers delivering reliable optical pulses from sub-100 fs to 20 ps at MHz repetition rates. The Carmel X-Series (CFL) : High-power, air-cooled femtosecond lasers (515 nm, 780 nm, 1030 nm, and 1550 nm) with output powers from 0.2 W to over 2.0 W.

: High-power, air-cooled femtosecond lasers (515 nm, 780 nm, 1030 nm, and 1550 nm) with output powers from 0.2 W to over 2.0 W. The Eureka Benchtop Series (PSL-1): Actively mode-locked fiber lasers providing ultra-stable 1550 nm picosecond pulses at GHz repetition rates.

Calmar’s solutions are critical to advanced applications across diverse sectors, including data center optical communication testing, THz imaging, nanoscale 3D printing (two-photon polymerization) medical diagnostics, two-photon microscopy, and microelectronics processing.

Calmar attributes its thirty-year success to its distinguished team of optical fiber engineers, RF and electronics experts, and applications engineers whose close collaboration with customers drives creative optoelectronic solutions.

For more information about Calmar Laser and its 30-year history of innovation, visit Calmar Laser.