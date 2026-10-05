Hamamatsu announces Hikari: AI driven support for photonics product selection

New assistant delivers instant, expert level guidance across Hamamatsu’s full product portfolio.

Hamamatsu Photonics has launched Hikari, an AI‑powered assistant that provides immediate, expert‑level guidance to researchers and engineers selecting photonics components. Hikari translates user requirements into relevant product recommendations, specification insights, calculations, and compatibility checks, while also offering alternative options and multilingual support. Developed in collaboration with MEETOPTICS, the tool extends Hamamatsu’s technical expertise by making accurate product information easier to access and enabling faster, more confident decision‑making across scientific and industrial applications.

What Hikari enables for customers

Hikari is designed to help users describe their application or technical challenge in natural language and receive intelligent, scientifically grounded guidance. The assistant can:

Identify suitable products based on application requirements

based on application requirements Suggest specification ranges and relevant parameters

and relevant parameters Perform calculations and simulations to match product needs

to match product needs Detect incompatibilities in customer inputs

in customer inputs Recommend alternatives and enable product comparisons

and enable product comparisons Support multilingual conversations for global accessibility

A partnership that enhances customer support

Hikari is powered by MEETOPTICS’ scientific AI technology, integrated directly into Hamamatsu’s website to make the company’s technical expertise more accessible. This collaboration allows Hamamatsu to offer customers a new level of guidance — combining decades of photonics know‑how with advanced AI capabilities that interpret specifications, understand application needs, and streamline the product‑selection process. The partnership reinforces Hamamatsu’s commitment to delivering reliable, expert‑level support at every stage of a customer’s project.

Extending Hamamatsu’s technical expertise

Hamamatsu’s product range spans more than 2,500 photonics components, including:

Photomultiplier tubes (PMTs), photodiodes, avalanche photodiodes (APDs), cameras, image sensors, mini‑spectrometers, LEDs, infrared detectors and many more components, modules and systems. Selecting the right component often depends on parameters such as wavelength range, speed, sensitivity, noise performance, and environmental conditions. Hikari helps users interpret these requirements and match them to the most suitable products.

“For more than 70 years, our value has been built on deep technical expertise and pioneering photonics technologies. Hikari extends that expertise to every user, making it easier to navigate our portfolio and identify the best solution for each customer’s specific needs,” said Marco Mayer, Strategic Business Development Manager at Hamamatsu Photonics. “This allows our internal teams to dedicate more time to understanding customer challenges, supporting complex projects, developing new technologies, and advancing R&D.”

Strengthening customer support and decision making

By providing instant, application‑based guidance, Hikari reinforces Hamamatsu’s commitment to:

Accessible technical expertise

Reliable product information

Data-driven decision‑making

Support for complex scientific and industrial applications

Hikari helps customers move from initial concept to component selection more quickly, supporting both early‑stage exploration and advanced system design.