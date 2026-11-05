Hamamatsu Photonics strengthens Swiss presence with new facility

Regensdorf, Switzerland, November 2026. Hamamatsu Photonics LF Switzerland GmbH is happy to announce the opening of its new production facility in Regensdorf, marking an important milestone in the company's expansion and long-term presence in Switzerland. The official inauguration will take place on 5 November 2026.

Designed for state-of-the-art laser manufacturing

The new production facility offers more than 3,000 m2 of space, including 1,350 m2 of cleanroom facilities, dedicated to the production of advanced ultrafast lasers. Designed around modern lean manufacturing principles, the new facility features state-of-the-art Class 7 cleanrooms, Class 5 workstations, and in-house production capabilities for complete laser systems. The facility holds ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications and is preparing for ISO 14001 environmental certification in 2027.

With an investment of more than CHF 10 million, the new facility reflects Hamamatsu's long-term commitment to Switzerland, its employees, and the future of advanced laser manufacturing.

Precision lasers for medical applications

The site specializes in the production of ultrashort pulse lasers, capable of generating light pulses lasting only a few hundred femtoseconds. These lasers are primarily used in medical applications, particularly in ophthalmology, where accuracy and reliability are essential.

Creating jobs and supporting research

Today, Hamamatsu Photonics LF Switzerland employs approximately 60 people and expects continued growth over the coming years. Future recruitment is expected within engineering, production, research and development, quality management, and supply chain functions.

The company collaborates with Swiss academic and research institutions, such as Fachhochschule Buchs/Windisch and RhySearch, helping to strengthen local innovation and expertise in photonics technologies.

Designed with sustainability in mind

Sustainability was an important consideration in the development of the new site. The building has been awarded leading Swiss sustainability certifications, including SNBS 2.0 Gold and Minergie P-ECO, recognizing its high standards for energy efficiency, environmental performance, and sustainable construction.

A commitment to the future

"The opening of our new facility reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and growth in Switzerland," said Isabella Jung Ewert, Senior Director of Operations, "With state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, a highly skilled team, and a strong focus on innovation, we are well positioned to support our customers and contribute to the future of laser technology."

The inauguration will bring together employees, customers, partners, and local stakeholders to mark the opening of the new facility and celebrate Hamamatsu's long-term commitment to Switzerland.

For questions, please contact Isabella Jung Ewert, Senior Director of Operations, on +41 79 301 6155.







About Hamamatsu Photonics Lasers & Fibers

Hamamatsu Photonics Lasers & Fibers Business Unit, formerly NKT Photonics, is rooted in Denmark and built by scientists and engineers with a passion for photonics. The company develops and manufactures high-performance fiber lasers and specialty fibers.

Its technologies are used by researchers, engineers, and industrial partners worldwide in fields such as quantum technologies, life sciences, semiconductors, and security. Applications range from advanced microscopy and cleanroom processes to space-related systems and large-scale scientific facilities.

The business unit operates production and development facilities in Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, where Hamamatsu Photonics LF Switzerland specializes in the manufacturing of ultrafast laser systems for medical and industrial applications.