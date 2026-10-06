Piezo Materials Component Calculator Helps Engineers Evaluate Piezoceramic Designs

Free PI tool estimates displacement, blocking force, capacitance, and resonance frequency for piezo transducers and actuators from geometry and material inputs

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente) released its online Piezo Materials Component Calculator, a web-based tool that helps engineers evaluate piezoelectric ceramic (piezoceramic) components early in the design process. Users select a component geometry and a PI ceramic material, enter dimensions and operating conditions, and compare estimated mechanical and electrical behavior before committing to a design. PI offers standard PZT based materials and also lead-free piezo materials.

Piezo Calculator Supports Discs, Rings, Tubes, Plates, Cylinders, and Shear Plates

The calculator covers common piezoceramic component forms. Depending on the geometry selected, engineers can:

Estimate displacement at a given voltage, or the voltage needed to reach a target displacement

Examine blocking force and force-displacement behavior

Calculate capacitance, mass, and thickness

Determine thickness or transverse resonance and antiresonance frequencies

Answers Key Piezo Transducer and Actuator Design Questions

These estimates help answer practical application questions: Will a piezo transducer deliver enough motion under load? What capacitance must the drive electronics handle? How will a change in diameter, thickness, or ceramic material affect operating frequency?

For an ultrasonic device, resonance is often a primary design constraint, while for a positioning actuator, available displacement and force may matter more. The calculator lets engineers compare candidate designs quickly and narrow their options before moving to detailed analysis and testing.

Try the PI Piezo Component Calculator.

Applications and Industries Served

Medical & life sciences, ultrasound imaging, therapeutic ultrasound, surgical tools, drug delivery and nebulizers, microfluidics, industrial & manufacturing, flow metering, flaw detection, material characterization, digital printing, aerospace & defense, structural health monitoring, sonar and hydrophones, active vibration damping, precision guidance systems.

About PI

PI is a leading global manufacturer of piezo materials, piezo mechanical systems, air bearings, precision motion control, and nanopositioning solutions. For more than 50 years, PI has developed standard and custom solutions for OEM and industry leaders in photonics, semiconductor, laser, medical/life sciences, and aerospace applications.

PI Americas

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)