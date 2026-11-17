N-332 pairs 3nm incremental motion with up to 50mm of range and 75N of force, and holds its position with the power off

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineers building precision instruments often have to choose between fine resolution and long travel. While piezo stages are well known for their high force, fast response and nanometric positioning capabilities, motion ranges have traditionally been limited to the sub-mm range. PI (Physik Instrumente) has now found a solution that ends this trade-off with the N-332, a family of piezo linear stages providing 3nm minimal incremental motion across a range of 50mm (2 in) while generating a force of 75 N (16.5 lb).

The N-332 stage is based on PI's V8-PICMAWalk motor, in which eight PICMA® piezo actuators work together to step the platform along its guide. This allows centimeter-scale travel, in either a 25mm (1 in) or 50mm version, without giving up nanometer-level control. The drive delivers 75 N (16.5 lb) of force in both directions and reaches speeds of up to 12mm/s (1/2 in/sec).

Position Holding at Zero Power

When the controller is switched off, the motor locks in place with a holding force that exceeds its drive force. The stage then draws no current, produces no heat, and needs no servo activity to stay put. On suitable vertical axes, it can also replace the brake or counterweight that would otherwise be needed. A heat-free hold is a practical advantage in metrology and inspection, where even slight temperature changes can cause measurement drift.

Built to Drop into Tight Instruments

A noncontact optical encoder reads the platform position directly for closed-loop operation and crossed-roller bearings guide the motion. The housing is 80mm wide and 30mm tall, so it fits into compact equipment. Stages can be stacked into XY, XZ or XYZ systems, and the E-713 modular controller handles drive and feedback.

Vacuum-Ready Variants

For work in vacuum chambers, UHV-compatible versions are rated to 10⁻⁹ hPa. Because the drive generates no heat when idle, it is well suited to sealed environments where heat has nowhere to go.

Applications and Industries Served

Semiconductor test and metrology, nanoindentation, SEM and TEM sample handling, high-resolution and 4Pi optical microscopy, quantum research and other physics experiments

More Information

N-332 Piezo Linear Stage

E-713 PICMAWalk Motion Controller

Watch the Video

V8 Piezo Motor with Nanometer Precision

About PI

PI is a global leader in high-precision motion control, nanopositioning, and automation technology. With more than 50 years of experience, PI develops standard and custom solutions for OEMs and industry leaders across photonics, semiconductor, laser, medical and life sciences, aerospace, and research. Its technologies include piezo materials and actuators, air bearings, precision positioning stages, hexapods, and automated photonics alignment systems.

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)