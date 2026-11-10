Piezo Stage Offers 3nm Resolution, 50mm Travel, 75N Drive & Holding Force

V8-PICMA-Motor-driven N-332 stages offer power-off position holding, UHV compatibility, and compact multi-axis configurations for semiconductor, microscopy, and instrumentation applications.

Shrewsbury, MA – PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, offers the N-332 family of high-force piezoelectric linear stages for applications requiring nanometer-level precision motion, high drive force, and stable position holding, even without continuous power consumption.

Based on PI's V8-PICMAWalk piezo motor technology, the N-332 combines 75N (16.5lb) active drive force with 3nm minimum incremental motion and travel ranges of 25mm or 50mm. Unlike conventional piezo flexure stages with limited travel, the walking-drive principle enables motion over several centimeters while maintaining nanometer positioning capability.



High Force and Position Stability Without a Brake

The N-332 uses eight PICMA piezo actuators arranged in a V8 walking-drive configuration. Coordinated actuator motion advances the moving platform through a sequence of gripping and stepping movements.

The drive provides 75N force in either direction and even higher passive holding force. When power is removed, the motor remains self-locking, maintaining position without continuous electrical power, heat generation, or servo activity. For suitable vertical-axis loads, this eliminates the need for a separate holding brake or counterbalance.



These characteristics are particularly useful in precision measurement systems where thermal stability and position holding are critical.



Long Travel and Nanometer Precision

The N-332 is available with 25mm (1 in) and 50mm (2 in) travel ranges and can achieve a maximum velocity of 12mm/s (½ in/sec). An integrated, noncontact optical linear encoder measures the moving platform position directly, providing feedback for closed-loop positioning.



Crossed-roller bearings support accurate linear guidance, while the compact 80mm-wide, 30mm low profile stage design simplifies integration into space-constrained instruments.



Multiple stages can be combined into XY, XZ, and XYZ configurations for applications requiring precision positioning in several axes.

Designed for Demanding Ultra-High-Vacuum Applications

For semiconductor research, electron microscopy, and scientific instrumentation, UHV-compatible versions are available for pressures down to 10⁻⁹ hPa.



The self-locking PICMAWalk drive is especially advantageous in vacuum systems, where minimizing heat generation and maintaining stable positioning can be important design considerations.



Applications in Microscopy, Semiconductor Research, and Metrology

The combination of high force, nanometer positioning capability, and long travel in a compact package makes the N-332 suitable for demanding applications, including:

Semiconductor research and metrology

Nanoindentation and precision materials testing

Scanning and transmission electron microscopy (SEM/TEM)

High-resolution optical microscopy, including 4Pi microscopy

Vacuum-compatible scientific instrumentation

The N-332 family is supported by PI's E-713 modular high-performance motion controller, providing integrated drive control and position feedback.



Applications and Industries Served

Semiconductor test, metrology and research, electron microscopy, quantum research, scientific instrumentation, UHV applications, physics experiments.

About PI

PI is a leading global manufacturer of piezo materials, piezo mechanical systems, air bearings, precision motion control, and nanopositioning solutions. For more than 50 years, PI has developed standard and custom solutions for OEM and industry leaders in photonics, semiconductor, laser, medical/life sciences, and aerospace applications.