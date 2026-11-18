Compact Azimuth-Elevation Gimbal Systems Feature 3.6 Arcsecond Resolution, Four Motor Options, and Precision Angular Positioning

Van Nuys, CA – OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.) introduces the AU150-AEG Series of compact, high-resolution Azimuth-Elevation Gimbal Mounts featuring a precision goniometer for accurate angular positioning and alignment.

Designed for positioning cameras, antennas, lasers, projectors, and other instrumentation, these versatile systems are ideal for scanning, tracking, optical alignment, automated assembly, laser milling and drilling, reverse engineering, and inspection applications. The azimuth and elevation axes of AU150-AEG Series provide a typical angular resolution of 0.001 degree (3.6 arcseconds) when operated with a 10-microstep-per-step motor driver. Typical repeatability is ±0.01 degree, with positional accuracy of 0.05 degree. Maximum rotational speeds reach 14 degrees per second with stepper motors and 45 degrees per second with servo motors, providing precise positioning and rapid movement for demanding applications.

The featured configuration incorporates a ±10-degree goniometer mounted on the elevation-axis table, with a ±15-degree version also available. The goniometer features a 65 mm × 65 mm mounting table and a 352:1 gear reduction ratio for fine angular positioning. The additional goniometer axis provides enhanced flexibility for precise alignment and orientation of mounted instruments. Four motor configurations are available to meet different application requirements. The AU150-AEG-01 features two-phase stepper motors coupled to 180:1 worm-gear reductions on the azimuth and

elevation axes. The AU150-AEG-02 utilizes three-phase brushless DC servo motors with quadrature incremental encoders, while the AU150-AEG-03 incorporates brushed DC servo motors with quadrature incremental encoders. The AU150-AEG-04 features stepper motors with quadrature encoders for position verification.

The azimuth and elevation axes provide 360-degree positioning capability, with rotational travel restricted by the goniometer cabling. The system is not intended for unrestricted continuous rotation. Home switches on both gimbal axes provide reference positioning during system initialization, while positive and negative limit switches on the goniometer help prevent overtravel.

The AU150-AEG Series is also available as a complete, plug-and-play positioning system with a multi-axis motion controller and a choice of joystick or keypad operator interfaces.

For additional information, contact Joseph Hank at OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.), 6901 Woodley Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91406. Telephone: 888-777-1826 or +1 818-222-9200. Email: [email protected]. Website: https://www.oesincorp.com.