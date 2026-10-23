Four-Axis Precision Stages Deliver Sub-Micron Resolution for Manufacturing and Critical Inspection

Multiple Motor Options, High-Resolution Angular Positioning, and Adaptable Configurations Meet Demanding Motion Control Requirements

Van Nuys, CA – OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.) has introduced a series of high-precision, four-axis XYHGVG positioning stages designed for applications requiring precise linear and angular positioning. These four-axis stages combine X- and Y-axis linear stages with stacked goniometers arranged for horizontal and vertical angular adjustment. The linear stages offer sub-micron resolution, while the lower, horizontally oriented goniometer and upper, vertically oriented goniometer provide angular resolutions of 0.0005° and 0.0007°, respectively, when operated with a stepper motor driver configured for 10 micro-steps per step.

The X- and Y-axis stages are available with travel lengths of 15 mm, 30 mm, 50 mm, and 75 mm, with longer travel lengths available upon request. The stacked goniometers provide angular travel ranges of ±10° and ±15°, respectively. These versatile positioning stages are suitable for a wide range of applications, including scanning, angular measurement, crystal identification, hyperspectral bidirectional reflectance and gloss measurements, LED radiation pattern measurement, laser beam alignment, mirror positioning, and quartz oscillator plate manufacturing.

Four motor configurations meet diverse motion control requirements:

XYHGVG-01: Stepper motor driven, with rear-mounted adjustment knobs for manual positioning. This is the configuration picture.

XYHGVG-02: Three-phase brushless DC servo motor driven, with quadrature optical encoders for closed-loop positioning.

XYHGVG-03: Brushed DC servo motor driven, with quadrature optical encoders for closed-loop positioning.

XYHGVG-04: Stepper motor driven, with quadrature optical encoders for position verification.

The servo-driven configurations, XYHGVG-02 and XYHGVG-03, provide closed-loop position feedback for applications requiring precise positioning and faster speeds. The encoder-equipped stepper motor configuration, XYHGVG-04, provides position feedback for stage position verification.

Designed for easy integration the XYHGVG stages incorporate high-precision cross-roller bearings for smooth, stable motion. Their mounting tables feature a precision pattern of threaded holes to simplify the installation of tooling, cameras, mirrors, lasers, and other application-specific components. Designed for integration into both new and existing systems, these stages are compatible with OES multi-axis motion controllers. Complete, plug-and-play motion control systems are also available, including the controller, joystick, and keypad.

For additional information, contact Joseph Hank at OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.), 6901 Woodley Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91406. Telephone: 888-777-1826 or +1 818-222-9200. Email: [email protected]. Website: https://www.oesincorp.com.