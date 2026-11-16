ATR Crystal has launched a free online scintillator thickness calculator for gamma-ray detector design. Enter a photon energy (20 keV to 3 MeV) and a crystal thickness (0.1 to 200 mm), and the tool shows how much of a narrow beam interacts in NaI(Tl), CsI(Tl), LYSO(Ce), GAGG(Ce), BGO and PVT plastic scintillator. It also gives the attenuation coefficient, attenuation length and the thickness needed for 50%, 90% or any target interaction probability, with a chart and a shareable link.



The calculation uses NIST X-ray mass attenuation coefficients combined by weight fraction. Results were checked against five published Saint-Gobain Crystals (Luxium Solutions) reference values, such as the 511 keV attenuation lengths of LYSO and BGO, and all five agree. For example, at 662 keV (Cs-137) about 51% of photons interact in 1 inch of NaI(Tl) and about 80% in the same thickness of LYSO(Ce).



The tool is intended as a first estimate when choosing crystal material and size; it does not replace full-energy peak efficiency simulation. No registration is needed.