Strategic LiDAR Customer Initiates Production Orders with Sivers Semiconductors

Shipments will begin in Q4 2026 against rolling production orders as the automotive and industrial sensing programs move into production phase in 2027

Kista, Sweden, October 20, 2026 – Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced that its strategic LiDAR customer has initiated production orders for its automotive and industrial sensing customers.

Sivers will supply the continuous-wave distributed feedback (CW DFB) lasers and optical amplifiers powering the customer’s LiDAR platforms, positioning the company to support growing demand as production scales.

“We are pleased to see this strategic program advance from design-win to production, with our customer placing first production orders,” said Alex McCann, Managing Director of Sivers Semiconductors’ photonics business. “This key milestone reflects confidence in our technology, our production facility and its reliability to meet the customer’s requirements for volume production. As the program scales, we expect rolling production orders placed to lead times, in line with our customer’s multi-year production forecasts.”

As announced in March 2026, the program represents a significant long-term opportunity, with estimated cumulative revenue potential of USD 53 million to USD 138 million over the customer’s product lifecycle. The opportunity comes amid strong growth in automotive LiDAR, with Yole Group projecting the global market to expand from USD 861 million in 2024 to USD 3.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 28 percent. Beyond automotive applications, LiDAR is gaining traction in industrial markets, including robotics and autonomous machinery.

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/ .

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense, and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected orders, the timing and scale of the customer's production ramp, deliveries, market development and revenue potential. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the customer's production plans, end-market demand and Sivers' manufacturing capacity, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Sivers undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.