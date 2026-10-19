STMicroelectronics expands space-grade portfolio with QML-V qualified quad LVDS receiver

New device delivers higher speeds, lower power consumption, enhanced electrostatic discharge, and radiation resistance

Geneva, Switzerland, October 19, 2026 -- STMicroelectronics’ RHFLVDS42 QML-V qualified1 quad low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) receiver combines high communication speeds, low power consumption, and enhanced robustness for aerospace applications.

The receiver enables data exchange at up to 600Mbps. With a wide operating voltage range from 2.3V to 3.6V, it conforms to the latest TIA/EIA-644 and Jedec low-voltage logic and power supply norms, while retaining compatibility with legacy CMOS designs.

The RHFLVDS42’s broad input common-mode voltage range, extending from -4V to +5V, improves link reliability and increases robustness against common-mode noise. The absolute maximum voltage rating (AMR) of 4.8V improves resilience and reliability in the presence of power-supply transients.

The receiver also provides outstanding radiation and electrostatic discharge (ESD) robustness. High resistance to heavy ions confers SEL-free (single event latch-up) operation at 122.6 MeV.cm²/mg and SET/SEU-free (single event transient/single event upset) at 61.3 MeV.cm²/mg. The RHFLVDS42 is stable per RHA QML-V at up to 300krad TID (Si) (total ionizing dose) and offers 8kV ESD immunity.

The device is manufactured in Rennes, France, using ST’s 130nm CMOS technology, proven in space-related operations for over a decade. It therefore meets EAR99 export administration regulations, fitting easily into supply-chain arrangements for organizations worldwide, including USA and Asia.

The RHFLVDS42 operates from -55°C to +125°C and is supplied in a grounded-lid Flat-16 hermetic package, with a flow-through pinout that reduces crosstalk and helps utilize PCB space efficiently. It can also be supplied as bare die for applications where saving space and weight is critical.

For more information, please visit https://www.st.com/rhflvds42