SI Sensors, division of Specialised Imaging Ltd., is a respected designer and supplier of high value custom CMOS image sensors where performance and reliability, rather than unit cost, are critical design factors and underperformance or failure is simply not an option.

For such customers involved with space, defence, scientific instrumentation, and ultra-high-speed imaging technologies, a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) sensor rarely comes close to meeting the electro-optical, environmental, or reliability specification demanded by the application. In these more demanding applications where performance and reliability are key, the value of a custom image sensor lies in the capability it unlocks. Whether that is surviving a multi-year radiation dose in space orbit, resolving transient events lasting millionths of a second, or delivering a level of sensitivity and dynamic range that defines a customer's entire product proposition.

Phil Brown, CEO of SI Sensors commented “There is a clear distinction between designing to a price point and designing to a performance and reliability envelope. For our high value programmes, the customer's business case depends on the sensor achieving something a standard device simply cannot – whether that's radiation tolerance, extreme dynamic range, or ultra-fast frame rates. In these cases, the investment in an optimised custom sensor pays for itself many times over through the capability and differentiation it delivers.”

He added “Our in-house IP and design experience, combined with close relationships across multiple foundries, allow us to push pixel and circuit architectures to the limits of what is physically achievable, rather than what is commercially available off the shelf. We collaborate closely with customers from initial concept through to full space, defence, or industrial qualification, ensuring the finished sensor and its package meet the most demanding electrical, optical, mechanical, and thermal requirements as well as the relevant reliability and quality standards.”

SI Sensors is a division of Specialised Imaging, focused on innovative CMOS image sensor design and development. The company's aim is to use its extensive in-house IP and design experience, together with the latest software tools, to design novel image sensors using the most appropriate foundry technologies globally. The full-service CMOS image sensor design offered by the company includes circuit design, pixel optimisation, simulation, layout, verification, and tape-out. In addition, to ensure performance and consistent quality and reliability SI Sensors perform detailed electro-optical testing from characterisation through to mass production testing adhering to industry standards such as EMVA 1288 and ESCC 9020.

For further information on high value, high-performance custom CMOS image sensor development please visit www.si-sensors.com or contact the company on +44 1442 827 728 / [email protected].