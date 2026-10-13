Edmund Optics Appoints Ulrich Schneider as President, Advanced Manufacturing

Edmund Optics adds extensive manufacturing expertise to support the continued growth of its global manufacturing business and strengthen its executive leadership.

October 12, 2026, Barrington, NJ, USA — Edmund Optics®, a leading global provider of optical and imaging components and solutions, announces the appointment of Ulrich Schneider as President of its Advanced Manufacturing business, effective October 12, 2026. As the company's Manufacturing business continues to grow in scale and strategic importance, Schneider will assume responsibility for Edmund Optics' global Manufacturing activities and will join the Executive Leadership Team.

Ulrich Schneider brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in manufacturing and operations, including experience at SCHOTT, mks, and Hella. Having served on the Edmund Optics Board of Directors since 2023, he already has a strong understanding of the company, its organization, and strategic direction.

In his new role, Schneider will focus on the continued development of Edmund Optics' global manufacturing capabilities and on future initiatives and projects where the company anticipates significant growth in capacity and footprint.

“Advanced Manufacturing is an increasingly important part of how we support our customers, from initial design and prototyping through scalable production,” said Marisa Edmund, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Edmund Optics. “Ulrich combines extensive international manufacturing experience with a strong understanding of Edmund Optics. We are excited to have him lead this business as we continue to expand our capabilities, capacity, and global manufacturing footprint.”

“I am excited to take on this new role at Edmund Optics and to work even more closely with the teams across our global organization,” said Ulrich Schneider. “Edmund Optics has built a strong foundation in Manufacturing around precision optics and assemblies, and I look forward to further developing our capabilities and supporting our global customers as their requirements evolve.”

As Schneider moves into his executive role, he has stepped down from the Edmund Optics Board of Directors. The process of identifying a successor for his Board position is underway.

James Fisher, who has focused on building the manufacturing business over the past 18 months, will continue in his role as Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO), with an increased focus on corporate development projects.

About Edmund Optics®: With more than 80 years of experience in optics and photonics, Edmund Optics is a trusted partner supporting customers from a single standard component to complete, scalable optical solutions. The company combines a portfolio of more than 34,000 ready-to-ship products with global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. Across four design centers and nine specialized factories worldwide, more than 1,400 employees support customers from concept and prototyping through custom manufacturing, assembly, and volume production. Its integrated capabilities span precision optical components, advanced coatings, imaging lenses, and complex optical assemblies, providing one trusted partner from concept to production.

Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com.

Contact: Agnes Huebscher, Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Communications and Industry Relations

[email protected]