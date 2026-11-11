Innovations in Optics, Inc. Expands Team with Key Hires in Channel Management, Mechanical Engineering, and Purchasing

Innovations in Optics, Inc. Expands Team with Key Hires in Sales Channel Management, Mechanical Engineering, and Purchasing

Woburn, MA, November 11, 2026 – Innovations in Optics, Inc. (IOI) is pleased to announce the addition of three team members who will strengthen the company's technical, commercial, and operational capabilities in support of its continued growth in high-power LED illumination systems: Jason West, Sales Channel Manager; Harrison Cline, Mechanical Engineer; and David Woodworth, Purchasing Manager.

Jason West will lead IOI’s distributor partner strategy. He brings a dual perspective that combines scientific experience fabricating organic solar cells and photocatalytic materials with a successful commercial background in photonics, having held roles as an applications scientist, customer success lead, and global reseller network manager. He is passionate about helping fellow scientists find the right tool for their experiments and brings a strong partnership-building focus well suited to drive IOI’s next stage of growth.

Harrison Cline joins IOI with a background in mechanical design, product development, manufacturing, and quality engineering. His experience includes developing products from initial concept through production, with expertise in 3D CAD modeling, prototyping, design for manufacturability, and mechanical testing and validation. In previous engineering roles at Airmar Technology Corporation, Cirtronics Corporation, and BAE Systems, he contributed to new product development, manufacturing process improvements, and quality assurance. His combination of design and hands-on manufacturing experience will support the development of IOI's next-generation high-performance LED illumination systems.

David Woodworth joins IOI with extensive supply chain and purchasing experience spanning both OEM and Contract Manufacturing (CM) environments across organizations of all sizes. Over the course of his career, he has successfully driven revenue growth by managing diverse commodity portfolios. Known for his strong communication skills, David excels at collaborating with key stakeholders to align goals and deliver measurable success.

We are very excited to welcome Jason, Harrison, and David to the IOI team,” said Tom Brukilacchio, Founder, CEO and CTO. “Jason’s technical expertise and international channel management experience will strengthen our global distributor network. Harrison’s experience in mechanical design, product development, and manufacturing will enhance our engineering capabilities, while David’s extensive purchasing and supply chain experience will further elevate our operational efficiency and manufacturing performance. Together, their contributions will help us accelerate product development, fuel our continued growth, and better serve our customers worldwide.”

About Innovations in Optics, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered near Boston, Innovations in Optics, Inc. (IOI) offers high-power LED light sources for scientific and industrial applications, delivering maximum photon output, uniform illumination, and exceptional optical stability. With over 80 international and U.S. patents, IOI products provide system-level advantages over lasers and arc lamps in OEM equipment for many applications. Available in wavelengths spanning UVC to NIR - including broadband white and multispectral options – IOI’s light engines are integral to highly stable LED solar simulators and are widely used as excitation sources in fluorescence imaging for life sciences. They support photomask exposure, direct image writing, 3D printing, photocuring, and multispectral and hyperspectral imaging. Extreme brightness LED projectors power advanced 3D machine vision systems, while fiber-coupled light engines deliver precise illumination for industrial borescopes, medical endoscopes, microscopes, and UV spot curing.

To learn more or schedule a meeting with our team, please contact us.