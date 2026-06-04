Omega Optical Announces New COO - Joe Turgeon

Omega Optical is pleased to announce that Joe Turgeon has joined Omega Optical as our new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 3 June 2026.

Joe brings extensive experience in advanced manufacturing environments, with a proven track record of implementing Lean methodologies, 5S principles, and enabling technologies that improve operational performance, quality, efficiency, and scalability while driving significant company growth and customer engagement. As Omega continues to grow and expand our leadership position in precision optical filters, coatings, and diffractive optics, Joe’s expertise will be instrumental in helping us achieve the next level of operational excellence. In addition to providing strategic leadership, Joe will oversee Production, Supply Chain & Procurement, Quality, Equipment Management, and Facilities Management across all Omega Optical sites. Joe will work closely with our site leaders to support employee development, operational alignment, and execution excellence throughout the organization.

As COO, Joe will join the Executive Leadership Team to serve as a strategic operational partner, and will be responsible for both the development and execution of Omega Optical’s enterprise-wide operations strategy as well as day-to-day manufacturing oversight across all divisions. In this role, he will lead the creation and implementation of a platform-level operations roadmap designed to strengthen integration across our supply chain, procurement, manufacturing, and operational functions while driving continuous improvement across all key performance indicators.

CEO Dave Cooper states, “I am confident that Joe’s leadership, experience, customer centricity, and commitment to operational excellence will help strengthen Omega’s capabilities and position us for continued success.”

About Omega Optical

Omega Optical designs, manufactures, and coats critical optical elements that guide light between source and sensor. Our Optical Filters, Diffraction Gratings, IR Optics, and Custom Coatings are all manufactured 100% in the USA. Our products help make the world healthier, safer, and more productive.