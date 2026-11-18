PROVIDENCE, RI – November 17, 2026 – Mahr Inc., a leading provider of dimensional metrology solutions, announced today the launch of its new MarTool product line, a new portfolio of practical, competitively positioned precision measurement tools available exclusively through Mahr distribution partners.

Developed for frequently used measurement applications, MarTool extends Mahr's offering into a market segment where customers prioritize reliable performance, straightforward functionality, competitive value and product availability. The portfolio enables distributors to address everyday measurement needs with products backed by Mahr's long-standing expertise in dimensional metrology.

MarTool is built around a distribution-first go-to-market model. Products are sold and marketed through Mahr distribution partners, giving the channel a dedicated portfolio designed to support recurring, high-volume measurement business while protecting the distributor's role in the customer relationship.

“MarTool gives our distribution partners another way to compete and grow in the everyday measurement market,” said Felipe Carmo, Director of Channel Sales at Mahr Inc. “We are combining the measurement expertise customers associate with Mahr with the factors that matter most in this segment: practical functionality, competitive pricing, product availability and an easy buying experience. MarTool is built around our distribution partners, who own the customer relationship and the opportunity to grow the business.”

The MarTool portfolio includes digital calipers, digital indicators, and digital micrometers for common shop-floor and inspection applications:

MarTool 16 E and 16 ES Digital Calipers: Designed for practical four-way measurement, including outside, inside, step and depth measurements. The 16 E combines a high-contrast display, ground guideways and automatic switch-on. The 16 ES adds an extra-large, high-contrast display with 11 mm digit height and precision-lapped guideways for smoother operation. Both models provide straightforward daily functionality, automatic power-on and zero-position memory.





MarTool 1075 E Digital Indicators: Designed for static measurements such as lengths, distances and dimensional differences on measuring tables, stands or tripods. The indicators feature a high-contrast LCD, a dust-protected lifting cap, and hardened stainless-steel mounting shafts and measuring spindles.





MarTool 40 E and 40 EW Digital Micrometers: Designed for routine outside-diameter and thickness measurements, the 40 E and 40 EW series expands the MarTool offering across measuring ranges from 0 to 100 mm. The micrometers combine clear digital readout, practical operating functions and a robust design for everyday inspection and shop-floor measurement.

The complete MarTool line is available for distributor ordering immediately with full stock availability.