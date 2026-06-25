Mahr Inc. Introduces MarSurf3D MS Optical Metrology Platform Featuring Multisensor Technology

Combines Three Powerful 3D Surface Measurement Technologies into a Single, High-Performance System

PROVIDENCE, RI – June 24, 2026 – Mahr Inc., a leading provider of dimensional metrology solutions, announced the launch of its MarSurf3D MS optical metrology platform, featuring a multisensor measuring head designed to deliver flexibility and modularity with precision. The new 3D optical platform enables manufacturers to easily customize and configure a single measurement system that meets their specific application requirements, eliminating the need to switch between instruments.

The MarSurf3D MS is capable of real-time measurements down to the sub-nanometer range with a flexible multisensor measuring head that combines three distinct area-based measuring technologies:

LED Confocal: The patented multi-pinhole technology ensures ultra-fast image capture with the highest signal quality, delivering maximum repeatability down to the nanometer range on nearly any surface condition.

White Light Interferometry: Offers vertical resolution in the sub-nanometer range regardless of magnification, making it ideal for measurement of ultra-precise step heights and very low roughness surfaces.

Focus Variation with Active Lighting: Developed specifically for measuring the geometry of large, rough surfaces, allowing steeply inclined surfaces (up to 86°) and large vertical ranges to be captured in a single measurement.

MarSurf3D MS technology is available with a wide variety of axes off-the-shelf, ranging from 50 x 50 x 35 mm XYZ on the MX3050 portable instrument, up to 500 x 400 x 100 mm XYZ axes on the GS3501. The MarSurf3D MS SX3200, which is on display at IMTS booth #134255, features a compact design with 200 x 75 mm XYZ axes. Built for versatility, this powerful multifunctional tool can be used in laboratories, quality assurance environments, or directly on the production floor. It addresses a broad spectrum of manufacturing applications, including structured, rough, and smooth surfaces, steep flanks, layer thickness, and large height measuring ranges.

Key features of the MarSurf3D MS platform include:

Automation-Ready: Measurements can be fully automated to increase throughput and reduce operator error.

Wide range of workpieces: Material-independent measurement of any geometries and surface characteristics regardless of whether they are reflective, absorbent, opaque, or transparent.

Intuitive operation: Simple, user-guided interface with automatic modes for all significant measuring parameters, including the use of measurement protocols for known surfaces.

Optimal data quality: Excellent precision, accuracy, repeatability, reproducibility, and documentation to ensure traceability and auditability.

“Historically, quality assurance and manufacturing operations had to compromise on surface inspection or invest in multiple costly, single-purpose instruments to handle different materials," said Dr Christian Wichern, PhD, Product Manager at Mahr Inc. "The MarSurf3D MS platform changes that by combining three distinct, high-performance optical technologies into a multisensor system that brings speed, flexibility, and repeatability to 3D surface measurement.”

About Mahr Inc.

When customers are faced with a metrology need, they turn to Mahr Inc., for unmatched industry expertise. Mahr Inc.’s knowledgeable, experienced team has made the company a leader in precision measurement for more than a century.

Mahr Inc., a member of the Mahr Group, has been providing dimensional measurement solutions to fit customer application needs for more than 160 years. The company manufactures and markets a wide variety of dimensional metrology equipment, from simple and easy-to-use handheld gages to technically advanced measurement systems for form, contour, surface finish and length. Mahr Inc. is also well known as a producer of custom-designed gages and a provider of calibration and contract measurement services. Mahr Inc.’s calibration laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 NVLAP Lab Code 200605-0 (see our Scope of Accreditation for accredited calibration processes). For more information, visit www.mahr.com

Contact:

Mahr Inc.

Laurie DesRoches

1139 Eddy Street

Providence, RI 02905 USA

401-784-3392

[email protected]

www.mahr.com

Media Contact:

SVM

Jill Colna

2 Charles St.

Providence, RI 02904 USA

401-490-9700

[email protected]