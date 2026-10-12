Berkeley Nucleonics Model 588B packs up to 24 independent timing channels into 2U

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (October 12, 2026) — Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) presents the Model 588B, a rackmount pulse and delay generator for laboratories and automated test systems requiring a large number of synchronized timing channels. Available with 12 independent channels or 24 independent channels in a 2U chassis, the 588B provides 250 ps delay and pulse-width resolution, with programmable delays up to 2,000 seconds.

Each channel includes independent timing control while sharing a common internal timebase, allowing the 588B to coordinate complex trigger sequences across multiple instruments from a single unit. Dual gate/trigger inputs and an external clock reference input allow the generator to synchronize with other equipment in the test system.

By combining as many as 24 independently programmable channels in one rackmount instrument, the 588B can consolidate timing functions that might otherwise require multiple pulse or delay generators.

“Precision timing laboratories, such as photonics and calibration labs, as well as radar and ballistics labs, ask two questions: how many channels, and how much rack space? The 24-channel 588B answers both in a 2U chassis, with every channel referenced to one timebase,” said John Lauder, Chief Technical Officer at Berkeley Nucleonics.

Channel density in a standard rack

The Model 588B is available as a 2U unit with 12 channels or 24 channels. Each channel can operate in normal, single-shot, burst, or duty-cycle mode, giving users independent control over timing sequences across multiple devices or test points.

Timing performance

Delay and pulse width are programmable with 250 ps resolution. Delay ranges from 0 to 2,000 s, while pulse width ranges from 10 ns to 2,000 s. Delay accuracy is specified as 1 ns + 0.0001 × delay.

The internal rate generator operates from a 200 MHz low-jitter PLL timebase with 5 ns resolution and less than 5 ps RMS jitter. Channel-to-channel jitter is 50 ps RMS, supporting applications that require precise coordination among multiple outputs.

Outputs and remote control

The standard dual-channel output module provides TTL/CMOS outputs with a typical 3 ns rise time, or adjustable outputs from 2.0 to 20.0 V into a high-impedance load and 1.0 to 10.0 V into 50 Ω, with 10 mV resolution.

For automated systems, USB, RS-232, and Ethernet interfaces provide remote control and support SCPI programming, allowing the 588B to be integrated into automated multi-channel timing and test environments.

Applications

Typical applications for the Model 588B include:

● ICCD and PIV testing

● Laser triggering and gating

● Pulsing devices under test and pump lasers

● Radar and sonar simulation

● High-speed photography

The combination of high channel count, independent channel control, and a shared timing reference makes the 588B suited for systems that require many precisely timed events from a single instrument.

For specifications, a quote, or help configuring a 12- or 24-channel Model 588B system, visit the Model 588B product page or contact Berkeley Nucleonics at [email protected] or (800) 234-7858.

Model 588B product page: https://www.berkeleynucleonics.com/lp/model-588b/

588B DataSheet: https://www.berkeleynucleonics.com/docs/bnc-model-588b-datasheet.html

About Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) has been a trusted name in precision electronic instrumentation since 1963, serving defense, research, academic, and industrial customers with digital delay generators, arbitrary waveform generators, RF/microwave signal generators, real-time spectrum analyzers, pulsed power systems, and nuclear radiation detection equipment.

With more than 60 years of experience, BNC supports customers with configurable instrumentation and application-focused technical support.

Media contact:

Luis Orellana

Associate Product Manager

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

[email protected]

(800) 234-7858

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation · Test, Measurement and Nuclear Instrumentation since 1963