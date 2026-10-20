Berkeley Nucleonics publishes 42-page pulse and delay generator handbook covering the Model 765 and 765-HV

The Berkeley Nucleonics Model 765 Fast Pulse and Delay Generator delivers rise and fall times below 70 ps, with 10 ps timing resolution and up to four independently programmable channels.

San Rafael, Calif., October 25, 2026: Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC) has published Rev C of its Digital Delay Generator Handbook (BNC-HB-003), a 42-page reference covering the practices, terminology and techniques behind demanding pulsed applications. The new edition adds full reviews of the Model 765 fast pulse and delay generator and its high-voltage counterpart, the Model 765-HV, with worked guidance for using both at the bench. Every specification in the handbook is quoted with its test condition and its source document.

The Model 765 delivers rise and fall times below 70 ps (20% to 80%) at up to 5 Vpp into 50 ohms, with period, width and delay set in 10 ps steps on two or four independent channels. Period jitter is 4 ps RMS (integrated from 100 Hz to 10 MHz at a 200 MHz output). Multi-pulse mode places up to four independently timed pulses on each output, for repetition rates up to 800 MHz. Amplitude adjusts from 10 mVpp to 5 Vpp, with pulse widths starting at 300 ps and extending up to the programmed period minus 300 ps, subject to operating conditions.

The Model 765-HV carries the same platform to high voltage. It delivers up to 50 Vpp into 50 ohms, with an adjustable DC offset of ±25 V and rise times below 400 ps (20% to 80%) at zero offset. It offers one or two independent channels, repetition rates up to 400 MHz in multi-pulse modes (200 MHz in single-pulse mode), and the same 10 ps timing resolution.



