MKS Announces Newport™ Vision IsoStation™ Plus, High-Performance Optical Workstations that Deliver Industry-Leading Vibration Isolation Performance

November 10, 2026 - Andover, MA - MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, has announced the Newport™ Scientific Grade (SG) and Newport Precision Grade (PG) Vision IsoStation™ Plus isolated optical workstations. Based on MKS' core expertise in vibration isolation and sub-micron positioning systems, these are the company's most advanced optical workstations for robust vibration control. The design delivers industry-leading vibration isolation and improved ergonomics. Long-stroke, self-centering isolators with 1300 lb load capacity provide superior vibration control by combining extended travel ranges with the ability to automatically return to a baseline position. Larger casters with leveling feet support structural stability and precision movement with minimal effort. A raised ergonomic front brace provides physical comfort for the user, as well as precision stability and optimal task access.

The Newport Vision IsoStation Plus optical workstations are designed for precision-critical applications in photonics, laser systems, microscopy, metrology, spectroscopy, semiconductor research, life sciences instrumentation, assembly, and other vibration-sensitive laboratory applications. They are engineered to improve performance and ergonomics, simplify installation, and optimize laboratory space utilization – all without the need for specialized tooling.

Each Newport Vision IsoStation Plus optical workstation features a 4.8 mm thick ferromagnetic 430 stainless steel working surface that is bonded to a polymeric material that seals the honeycomb core and damps the working surface. Its broadband damping factor is much higher than that of steel and introduces substantial damping into the core. Scientific Grade (SG) breadboards feature highly damped, epoxy-sealed wood composite side panels, while Precision Grade (PG) breadboards incorporate modal dampers along all four sides for enhanced vibration damping. Compared to the metal sides used by other manufacturers, the Vision IsoStation Plus workstations offer significant damping to the structure and eliminate another source of resonance.

Delivery is plug-and play for easy installation. Workstations are shipped fully assembled and simply rolled out of the package into the lab. An extensive array of ergonomic accessories complete each system.

Availability

The Newport Vision IsoStation Plus optical workstations are available now.

DATA SHEETS:

SG: https://www.newport.com/f/sg-vision-isostation

PG: https://www.newport.com/f/pg-vision-isostation

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

About Newport

Newport is a brand within the MKS Photonics Solutions division. The Newport product portfolio consists of a full range of solutions including precision motion control, optical tables and vibration isolation systems, photonic instruments, optics and opto-mechanical components. Our innovative Newport solutions leverage core expertise in vibration isolation and sub-micron positioning systems and opto-mechanical and photonics subsystems, to enhance our customers’ capabilities and productivity in the semiconductor, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial markets. For more information, visit www.newport.com.

For further information, contact:

Guofeng Sun

Senior Manager Product Marketing, MKS Inc., Newport Products

1791 Deere Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606 USA

Tel: +1 949-253-1816

E-mail: [email protected]

PR Contact:

Shari Worthington

Telesian Technology Inc.

49 Midgley Lane

Worcester, MA 01604 USA

Tel: +1 508-397-6345

Email: [email protected]