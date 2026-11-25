CHENGDU, China — ERDI TECH LTD introduces a 1535 nm erbium glass laser source with beam-expanding optics, highlighting the company’s capabilities in laser source development, beam expansion, and OEM optical integration.



The configuration combines a compact pulsed erbium glass laser source with beam-expanding optics to support application-specific transmitter designs. ERDI’s engineering support covers the relationship between the laser source, output beam diameter, optical aperture, alignment, and mechanical integration.



In a documented configuration based on the ER300 laser platform, a nominal 12× beam expander increased the measured beam diameter from approximately 0.6 mm to 6.7 mm. This represents an increase of more than eleven times in measured beam diameter and demonstrates ERDI’s ability to adapt the output of a compact laser source through beam-expanding optics.



For OEM developers, this capability provides additional flexibility when matching a 1535 nm erbium glass laser source to downstream transmitter optics. Beam-expansion requirements can be reviewed alongside pulse energy, repetition rate, desired beam diameter, divergence requirements, and available installation space.



The development supports laser ranging, LiDAR, remote sensing, and industrial optical measurement projects that require application-specific beam characteristics. ERDI evaluates the proposed optical configuration against the requirements of the complete system, including aperture and mechanical constraints.



ERDI TECH LTD develops pulsed laser sources and laser rangefinder modules and provides OEM/ODM engineering support. Customers evaluating an erbium glass laser source with a beam expander can contact the company to discuss optical requirements, configuration options, and integration documentation.



For further information, visit ERDI’s 1535nm laser beam-expansion page or contact [email protected].