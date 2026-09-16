System-Level Modeling and Agentic AI Take the Spotlight in COMSOL Multiphysics® Version 2027

BURLINGTON, MA (September 16, 2026) — COMSOL, an independently owned global leader in modeling and simulation software, today announced the upcoming release of COMSOL Multiphysics® version 2027, scheduled for later this fall. The new version introduces COMSOL Systems™, an add-on product for creating system-level models that couple directly with 1D, 2D, and 3D multiphysics models; the COMSOL MCP Server for direct interaction with external AI agents; the Electric Motor Module for modeling motors and generators; support for the Application Builder on macOS and Linux®; and various new and updated capabilities.

In addition to these major updates, COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027 includes a new time-periodic solver that enables significantly faster simulations for applications in plasma, electromagnetics, and MEMS. Further enhancements to solvers, geometry, meshing, and productivity features will increase the performance and usability of COMSOL Multiphysics.

"Engineering challenges rarely exist in isolation; the behavior of each component influences overall system performance," said Svante Littmarck, CEO of COMSOL. "COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027 will enable users to connect detailed multiphysics models with system-level simulation in one integrated environment, providing deeper insight into the interactions that shape product and process performance."