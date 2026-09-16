System-Level Modeling and Agentic AI Take the Spotlight in COMSOL Multiphysics® Version 2027
BURLINGTON, MA (September 16, 2026) — COMSOL, an independently owned global leader in modeling and simulation software, today announced the upcoming release of COMSOL Multiphysics® version 2027, scheduled for later this fall. The new version introduces COMSOL Systems™, an add-on product for creating system-level models that couple directly with 1D, 2D, and 3D multiphysics models; the COMSOL MCP Server for direct interaction with external AI agents; the Electric Motor Module for modeling motors and generators; support for the Application Builder on macOS and Linux®; and various new and updated capabilities.
In addition to these major updates, COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027 includes a new time-periodic solver that enables significantly faster simulations for applications in plasma, electromagnetics, and MEMS. Further enhancements to solvers, geometry, meshing, and productivity features will increase the performance and usability of COMSOL Multiphysics.
"Engineering challenges rarely exist in isolation; the behavior of each component influences overall system performance," said Svante Littmarck, CEO of COMSOL. "COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027 will enable users to connect detailed multiphysics models with system-level simulation in one integrated environment, providing deeper insight into the interactions that shape product and process performance."
An electrical circuit model created in COMSOL Systems coupled to a detailed 3D multiphysics model created in COMSOL Multiphysics, enabling circuit-level and component-level physics to be analyzed together.
Introducing COMSOL Systems™
COMSOL Systems will provide a new modeling environment for analyzing complete systems while retaining access to detailed multiphysics modeling where needed. Engineers will be able to build electrical circuit diagrams, process flowsheets, and custom equation-based system models using a library of nearly 5000 ready-to-use components.
Individual blocks can represent electrical devices, process units, custom components, or full multiphysics model components. These components can be connected to create systems of interacting components, enabling users to efficiently perform system-level modeling while introducing detailed models wherever local physical effects need to be resolved. Overall, this process will provide a modeling approach for studying how individual component behavior influences overall system performance.
The Model Builder with the Flowsheet interface highlighted, the corresponding Settings window, and a flowsheet in the Graphics window coupled to a detailed 3D multiphysics model of a continuous mixer, providing a direct link between system-level process behavior and the detailed physics of an individual process unit.