New Scale Announces Integrated Motion Control Product Family for SWaP-C Optimized Systems

New Smart Optical Platforms to Provide Customizable EO/IR Support for Aerospace and Defense Systems



New Scale Technologies, a leader in miniature motion control technologies, has announced a new Smart Optical Platform product line: all-in-one positioning modules that simplify the design of compact EO/IR payloads. This smart positioning technology integrates closed-loop firmware and embedded drive and control electronics, enabling precision focus, beam steering, image protection, calibration and optical switching while minimizing SWaP-C.



Using the Smart Optical Platforms, aerospace and defense engineers can select the necessary motion control components and configure a platform tailored to their application, without needing separate electronics. In addition, the positioning modules run on only 3.3 volts of power and serial commands to operate on standard digital interfaces. This results in reliable, high-performance optical subsystems for UAVs, ISR payloads, targeting systems and autonomous platforms.



“Our aerospace and defense customers have been looking for ways to add more capability while reducing SWaP-C of their systems, and this launch is our response,” said Nik Brightwell, New Scale Technologies Vice President of Global Sales. “Our Smart Optical Platform helps engineers to streamline product development, reduce system complexity and maintain durability for compact EO/IR and intelligence systems.”

Featured Smart Optical Platform Technologies

Smart Focus + Shutter Smart Optical Shutter

Type: Focus with Smart Shutter Type: Rotary Shutter Blade

Focus Move Speed: 5mm/s Move Time (90°): 70ms

Shutter Move Time (90°): 70ms Positions: Programmable

Focus Positions: 0.5μm steps over a 1500μm range Rotation Range: 360° Continuous

Shutter Positions: 2 (Open/Closed)





How EO/IR Engineers Benefit from Smart Optical Platforms

The Smart Optical Platform optimizes precise, fast positioning and control of optical components for imaging, sensing, targeting and communication systems through:

Simplified optical system integration

Reduced SWaP, wiring and controller count through fully integrated electronics and sensing

Lowered development risk with proven piezo technology

Zero-power hold and minimal thermal load

Piezoelectric motors for miniaturization, millimeters of stroke and sub-micrometer precision

Configurable multiple optical functions on one platform

Explore the new Smart Optical Platforms at https://newscaletech.com/integrated-motion-control-solutions-for-aerospace-defense/.



About New Scale Technologies

For over 20 years, New Scale Technologies has developed small, precise, and smart motion systems for critical adjustments of optics in imaging devices and many other micro-positioning applications. Our simple and elegant solutions deliver best-in-class performance in handheld, portable and mobile instruments for defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial applications. We design and manufacture standard and custom products in our U.S. facilities and license our technology to manufacturers worldwide. Our customers benefit from complete, “all-in-one” motion solutions that are tailored to their unique requirements and easily integrated into their next-generation instruments. Development cost and time are minimized. Learn more at newscaletech.com.