Advancements in Fast Steering Mirrors, Hexapods & Nanopositioning Technology at Defense + Security
PI's portfolio of high-performance motion solutions includes gimbals, hexapods, and FSMs supporting aerospace, communication and defense applications.
PI will also highlight spherical air bearings for zero-gravity simulation of satellite attitude control systems. Together, these systems support the development, validation, and deployment of advanced detection, communication, and tracking capabilities across mission-critical environments.
Industries and Applications Served
Aerospace, Defense, Astronomy, Laser Technology, Satellite Communication, Drone Testing, Photonics, Optics
Can’t make it to Defense + Security? You can take a look at a variety of PI’s »motion control solutions.
PI Americas
www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
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