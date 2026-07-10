Advancements in Fast Steering Mirrors, Hexapods & Nanopositioning Technology at Defense + Security

PI's portfolio of high-performance motion solutions includes gimbals, hexapods, and FSMs supporting aerospace, communication and defense applications.

PI will also highlight spherical air bearings for zero-gravity simulation of satellite attitude control systems. Together, these systems support the development, validation, and deployment of advanced detection, communication, and tracking capabilities across mission-critical environments.

Industries and Applications Served

Aerospace, Defense, Astronomy, Laser Technology, Satellite Communication, Drone Testing, Photonics, Optics



Can’t make it to Defense + Security? You can take a look at a variety of PI’s »motion control solutions.

PI Americas

www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

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