Advancements in Fast Steering Mirrors, Hexapods & Nanopositioning Technology at Defense + Security

PI's portfolio of high-performance motion solutions such as, gimbals, hexapods, FSMs supporting aerospace, communication and defense applications...
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July 10, 2026
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A direct-drive, high-speed, high-precision gimbal system for beam steering and tracking applications, made by PI USA.

A direct-drive, high-speed, high-precision gimbal system for beam steering and tracking applications, made by PI USA.

PI's portfolio of high-performance motion solutions includes gimbals, hexapods, and FSMs supporting aerospace, communication and defense applications.

PI will also highlight spherical air bearings for zero-gravity simulation of satellite attitude control systems. Together, these systems support the development, validation, and deployment of advanced detection, communication, and tracking capabilities across mission-critical environments.

Industries and Applications Served
Aerospace, Defense, Astronomy, Laser Technology, Satellite Communication, Drone Testing, Photonics, Optics

Can’t make it to Defense + Security? You can take a look at a variety of PI’s »motion control solutions.

 

PI Americas
www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
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