Next-generation UV LED curing platform provides up to 40% higher irradiance, industry-leading uniformity and integrated connectivity for demanding industrial applications.

Pittsburgh, Pa., November 17, 2026 – Excelitas®, a leading industrial technology company enabling precision instrumentation, sensing and controls, advanced automation and performance materials that deliver current and next-generation innovations that enrich lives, today announced the launch of the OmniCure® AC7+ Series, an enhanced UV LED area curing platform. The next-generation series is engineered to provide superior curing performance, improved process control and long-term operational reliability for industrial manufacturing applications including displays, touch panels, optical films, medical devices and semiconductor wafer tape processing.

Available in 150 mm and 300 mm curing widths, the OmniCure AC7+ Series builds upon the proven AC7 platform with significant advancements in irradiance, uniformity, thermal management, system connectivity and intelligent process control. It delivers peak irradiance levels exceeding 7.5 W/cm² and longitudinal uniformity better than ±5%, enabling manufacturers to increase throughput while maintaining consistent, repeatable curing performance across the entire curing area.

"Manufacturers continue to seek solutions that increase productivity while providing greater confidence in process consistency and long-term operational performance," said Peter Cop, Director of Product Management at Excelitas. "The OmniCure AC7+ Series addresses these evolving requirements with significant improvements in curing performance, advanced segment-level control technology and intelligent connectivity that simplify integration and enhance manufacturing efficiency."

Compared to the previous-generation AC7 platform, the OmniCure AC7+ Series introduces several important advancements:

Up to 40% higher irradiance for faster curing speeds and increased manufacturing throughput.

Advanced segment-level control delivers better than ±5% uniformity, continuously optimizing UV output for exceptional process consistency and product quality.

Integrated RS485 communications and scalable multi-head architecture simplify system integration while supporting virtually any curing width.

Enhanced thermal management and improved VOC filtration provide greater output stability, reliability and protection in demanding manufacturing environments.

Optional protective window and long LED life reduce maintenance requirements, minimize downtime and lower total cost of ownership.

Backward compatibility with existing OmniCure AC7 infrastructure protects customer investments while enabling seamless performance upgrades.

A key differentiator of the AC7+ Series is its innovative LED module-level control architecture, which allows manufacturers to optimize uniformity during operation without taking the UV source offline. This capability enables real-time adjustment of the emitting area, simplifies balancing across multiple curing heads and supports precise curing of complex or irregular substrate geometries.

The OmniCure AC7+ Series is designed to integrate seamlessly into automated manufacturing environments and is backed by Excelitas' extensive UV LED expertise, industry-leading innovation and global support network. For additional information, visit https://www.excelitas.com/product/omnicure-ac7-uv-led-large-area-curing-systems.