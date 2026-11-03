Excelitas Launches Phoseon FP300 UV LED Optical Fiber Curing System with Increased Peak Irradiance for Faster Fiber Production

New 40 W/cm² water-cooled UV LED system delivers maximum curing performance and faster production speeds for fiber optic and cable manufacturing.

Pittsburgh, Pa., November 3, 2026 – Excelitas®, a leading industrial technology company enabling precision instrumentation, sensing and controls, advanced automation and performance materials that deliver current and next-generation innovations that enrich lives, today announced the launch of the Phoseon® FP300 Optical Fiber Curing System, the highest-performance water-cooled solution in the company’s portfolio for fiber optic coating applications.

Engineered specifically for high-speed fiber production lines, the new system addresses the growing demand for thinner 200-micron fiber. It combines a peak irradiance of 40 W/cm² at 395 nm with Excelitas’ latest-generation reflector technology to maximize UV energy delivered to the fiber, enabling faster line speeds and consistent, reliable coating performance.

The new 40W system builds upon the proven performance of Phoseon fiber curing solutions trusted by many of the world's leading fiber optic cable manufacturers. The system utilizes an advanced Gen8 Fiber Reflector Unit (FRU) that captures and redirects stray UV energy onto the fiber, increasing curing efficiency and delivering the highest irradiance available from a Phoseon fiber curing system to date.

"Fiber manufacturers continue to seek higher quality for thinner fiber without compromising speed," said Ameya Nalavde, Product Manager at Excelitas. "The new 40W fiber curing system provides significantly increased irradiance, high uniformity and optimized optical performance, allowing customers to achieve defect free final product at higher speeds.”

Features and Benefits:

Industry-leading longevity with proven UV LED technology that reduces energy consumption and maintenance, delivering reliable performance for 40,000+ curing hours.

40 W/cm² peak irradiance at 395 nm for maximum curing performance and increased line speeds.

Latest-generation Gen8 reflector design that captures and redirects stray light energy back to the fiber for improved curing efficiency.

225 x 20 mm emitting window optimized for fiber curing applications.

Availability as either a fully enclosed system or bare lamp configuration to accommodate a wide range of fiber draw tower designs and integration requirements.

Backward compatible mounting to Fusion UV microwave irradiators.

Quick-release latches for simplified maintenance and service access.

The system’s high-intensity UV LED light source and FRU deliver uniform UV exposure around the circumference of the fiber, ensuring complete curing of protective coatings used in fiber optic manufacturing. Its enhanced optical design enables manufacturers to maximize process efficiency while maintaining coating quality and production consistency.

The Phoseon FP300 Optical Fiber Curing System will be on display at Booth #126 at IWCS 2026 in Kissimmee, FL, November 2 – 3, 2026. For additional information, please visit https://www.excelitas.com/product/phoseon-firepower-fp300-water-cooled-uv-led-optical-fiber-curing-system.