EV Group Highlights Hybrid Bonding, Layer Transfer and Maskless Lithography Technologies for Heterogeneous Integration and Advanced Packaging at ECTC 2026

ECTC 2026 Program Activities EVG is participating in the ECTC program with the following professional development course and talks: “Wafer-to-Wafer and Die-to-Wafer Hybrid Bonding for Heterogeneous Integration and Advanced Packaging” (Professional Development Course, Tue., May 26, 8:00am-12:00pm) – Tobias Wernicke, Process Technology Manager – Wafer Bonding at EV Group, addresses fundamental and practical aspects of low-temperature fusion and hybrid bonding to provide a comprehensive understanding of the status and manufacturing potential of this technology for current and future applications “First Demonstration of 450nm Pitch Cu-Cu Hybrid Bonding with 98% Yield Across 20M Interconnects for Ultra-Dense 3D Integration” (Session 18: Hybrid Bonding: Advanced Processing and Modeling, Thu., May 28, 11:15-11:35am) – co-authored with Applied Materials “Fabrication and Transfer of Fine Pitch RDL Using Si Temporary Carrier Combined With IR Laser Release Approach” (Session 21: Novel Laser-Based Technologies and Fine-Pitch Interconnects, Thu., May 28, 2:00-2:20pm) – co-authored with imec “Process Integration for 300nm-Pitch Hybrid Bonding with SiCN: 50nm Overlay, Fine-Grain Cu Metallurgy, and Reliability Assessment” (Session 26: Advanced Wafer-to-Wafer Hybrid Bonding, Fri., May 29, 11:35-11:55am) – co-authored with Applied Materials “Digital Lithography Patterning of Novel Dry Film Resists for High Aspect Ratio Cu Pillar Applications on 310x310mm2 Panel Substrates” (Session 27: Innovation in Glass and Dielectric Materials for Heterogeneous Integration, Fri., May 29, 11:35-11:55am) – co-authored with Asahi Kasei Corporation “Layer Transfer of Epitaxial Ru by Metal-Metal Bonding: Towards Single-Crystal Interconnects” (Session 33: Emerging Materials and Interconnect Technologies for Advanced Packaging, Fri., May 29, 2:40-3:00pm) – co-authored with imec “Advanced Metrology for Heterogeneous Chiplet Integration with High-Speed 100% Bond Overlay Measurement” (Session 39: Interactive Presentations Bonding Processes and Analysis in Next Generation Interconnects, Thu., May 28, 10:00am-12:00pm) – co-authored with Intel “Innovative Materials for Advanced Packaging – Materials for Packaging, Integration and Performance” (Special Session, Tue., May 26, 3:30-5:00pm) – Dr. Ksenija Varga, business development manager for EVG, co-chairs this panel discussion featuring a lineup of industry experts that will review new materials for different areas of advanced packaging from substrates to redistribution layers, interposers, chiplets and the integration thereof. Supporting High-Yield Hybrid Bonding for Advanced Memory and 3D Integration Wafer-to-wafer (W2W) hybrid bonding is critical for enabling high-yield, scalable manufacturing of next-generation 3D NAND and DRAM, which demand sub-micron alignment accuracy and excellent bond strength. Die-to-wafer (D2W) hybrid bonding is an important enabler of chiplet integration, HBM stacks, and 3D system on chip (SoC) integration processes. EVG provides a complete hybrid bonding process flow for W2W bonding, as well as comprehensive support for D2W hybrid bonding, including surface preparation, cleaning, collective die transfer, and high-precision alignment capabilities. The GEMINI FB automated production wafer bonding system is the de facto industry standard for hybrid and fusion wafer bonding, with exceptional alignment and overlay accuracy combined in a high-productivity platform. The EVG40 D2W provides highly accurate, in-line overlay metrology for D2W bonding—supporting real-time feedback loops that help customers maximize die placement accuracy and performance. Maskless Exposure Lithography for Advanced Packaging and Probe Card Applications EVG’s LITHOSCALE platform combines high-resolution stitch-free patterning with powerful digital lithography and high throughput to offer a compelling lithography solution for a variety of packaging and MEMS applications. These include fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) for AI and HPC devices, fine-pitch wafer probe cards, advanced imaging sensors, and die traceability for security and automotive applications. With its fast exposure speed, flexible data handling and scalable architecture, EVG’s MLE™ (maskless exposure) technology is ideally suited for production environments that demand high-resolution patterning and rapid design turns. The LITHOSCALE XT system, which provides up to a five-fold increase in throughput versus the previous industry benchmark LITHOSCALE system, brings digital lithography to heterogeneous integration high-volume-manufacturing applications. Enabling Thin-Die Stacks with IR LayerRelease EVG’s IR LayerRelease technology is a fully front-end-compatible layer transfer technology that features an infrared (IR) laser that can pass through silicon, which is transparent to the IR laser wavelength. Coupled with the use of specially formulated inorganic layers, this technology enables laser-initiated release of any ultra-thin film or layer from silicon carriers with nanometer precision and the highest debonding throughput in the industry. As a result, IR LayerRelease eliminates glass substrates for advanced packaging and enables completely novel process flows for 3D-IC and 3D sequential integration applications—enabling hybrid and fusion bonding even of ultra-thin layers on silicon carriers. Meet EVG at ECTC 2026 To speak with an EVG representative and learn more about the company’s industry-leading solutions for hybrid bonding, maskless lithography, and ultra-thin layer transfer, visit EVG’s booth 220 during exhibition hours.