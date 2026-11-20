Windach, Germany/Sudbury, MA, November 20, 2026 | Adhesive manufacturer DELO has fully commissioned its new logistics building at the company’s headquarters in Windach, Germany. All shipments to customers worldwide are now being processed from the new facility.

The construction project took just over three years from groundbreaking to commissioning. In addition to handling all shipping operations, the new building serves primarily as a central warehouse. The fully automated high-bay warehouse covers almost 4,000 m² and offers nearly 22,000 storage locations for Euro pallets and containers. Raw materials, packaging materials, and manufactured adhesives and devices are now stored centrally in one location and prepared for shipment. The logistics building is one of the largest investment projects in DELO’s company history to date.



The move took place in stages between February and November 2026, running in parallel with ongoing operations in the existing facilities. Delivery capability was maintained throughout.



As with the existing buildings, a photovoltaic system has been installed on the roof of the new building. The 1,330 modules generate a peak output of 600 kWp and contribute to a sustainable energy supply.



“With the new logistics building, we are investing in our site and creating space for further growth,” says Christian Walther, Managing Director of DELO. “We are also creating additional jobs and are well positioned to meet the rising demands of our customers.”

Space for future growth



The relocation has freed up the previously used logistics areas. These spaces will be used for production expansion as needed, allowing DELO to respond flexibly to demand from customers in the semiconductor, automotive, and consumer electronics industries.



DELO continues to invest in parallel: an additional laboratory building and a representative forum are currently under construction and are scheduled to be occupied next year. Furthermore, construction of a new production facility in Malaysia is planned to begin in early 2027.