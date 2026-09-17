Luxinar launches 5x more powerful Aionis laser for demanding precision manufacturing - up to 50 W, below 350 fs, up to 100 µ

Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve throughput while maintaining micron-level precision and process quality. To address this challenge, Luxinar has launched the new Aionis 515-50-Yb, a 50 W femtosecond laser delivering up to five times more power than previous models. Combining femtosecond pulses below 350 fs with high pulse energy up to 100 µJ and advanced pulse control, it enables faster processing, cleaner results, and greater process stability for demanding precision manufacturing applications.

The Aionis 515 is a high-power femtosecond laser designed to help manufacturers scale precision processing without compromising quality. This combination of high power, high pulse energy, and ultrafast pulse performance enables increased throughput, improved process stability, and cleaner processing of brittle materials and precision-critical parts. The 515 nm wavelength allows tighter beam focusing than 1030 nm systems, supporting the production of smaller features with higher precision.

With reduced thermal impact and a lower risk of microcracking, the

Aionis 515-50-Yb is ideally suited for semiconductor manufacturing, glass and brittle material processing, medical device production, photovoltaics, and other high-precision industrial applications.

Christoph Wunderling, Luxinar’s Product Manager – Solid State Lasers, explained, “The launch of the new Aionis is the result of responding to customer needs for scale precision manufacturing with higher throughput, cleaner processing, and greater process stability.

We are pleased to have engineered a laser that delivers high uptime through a laser architecture that minimizes internal optical degradation over time, even at high laser power levels.”

As part of Luxinar's Pulsecore® solid-state laser series, the Aionis range is engineered for applications where yield, repeatability, and long-term process stability are critical.