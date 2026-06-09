TRUMPF Highlights Laser Processing – 2D and 3D Laser Cutting, Laser Marking, Laser and Arc Welding – Capabilities at IMTS 2026

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 8, 2026 – In booth 135010 at the Fabricating & Laser Sector at IMTS 2026, high-tech company TRUMPF will highlight its laser processing capabilities with machines for 2D and 3D laser cutting, laser welding and arc welding, and laser marking. For the first time in more than a decade and in response to customer demand, the company will bring to the show a flat sheet laser cutting machine, now powered by a new generation of fiber lasers. The company will demonstrate the TruLaser 1030 fiber, a laser cutting machine that is easy to use and automate, equipped with new fiber laser technology for more sustained power, longer life, and greater durability and reliability, and which is designed for manufacturers requiring high-speed, precision 2D cutting of sheet metal.

TRUMPF will also display the compact and high-precision 5-axis TruLaser Cell 3000 for laser processing (laser cutting and welding) of small to medium-sized components in two or three dimensions, and for laser metal deposition projects. Also in the booth, the company will also show the TruArc Weld 1000 automated arc welding system for easy and affordable high-mix, low-volume production; the versatile, compact and fully equipped TruLaser Station 7000 fiber laser welding system; and a TruMark Station 5000 for high-performance 3D laser marking.

Laser Cutting Machine with New Fiber Laser at IMTS 2026

At IMTS 2026, TRUMPF will demonstrate the TruLaser 1030 fiber, a laser cutting machine that’s easy to use and to automate, equipped with new fiber laser technology for more sustained power, longer life, and greater durability and reliability, designed for manufacturers requiring high-speed, precision 2D cutting of sheet metal.

Laser Processing at IMTS 2026

TRUMPF will also show its compact and high-precision 5-axis TruLaser Cell 3000 for laser processing (laser cutting and welding) of small to medium-sized components in two or three dimensions, and for laser metal deposition projects.